Nathan Rowitz of Trident Contracting Achieves Haag Certified Inspector Master Level Certification

Education and experience are essential to understanding damage, renovations, and repairs, allowing our clients to move forward with clarity and confidence.” — Nathan Rowitz

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trident Contracting proudly announces that Nathan Rowitz, a Haag Certified Inspector since 2012, has earned Haag Engineering’s newly introduced Haag Certified Inspector – Master Level (HCI-Master) certification. This elite designation represents Haag’s highest inspector credential and reflects more than a decade of verified field experience, ongoing continuing education, and advanced expertise in damage assessment.Since 2007, Haag Certification has raised the standard of damage identification for professionals responsible for evaluating residential roofs, commercial roofing systems, and wind-damaged structures. With more than 30,000 certified inspectors worldwide, Haag certifications are widely recognized across the insurance, engineering, and construction industries for their emphasis on scientific methodology, evidence-based conclusions, and defensible documentation.To qualify for the HCI-Master Level certification, inspectors must maintain active certification status in all three core Haag Certified Inspector programs and successfully complete a comprehensive, live, online proctored examination validating mastery across disciplines:Haag Certified Inspector – Residential RoofsHaag Certified Inspector – Commercial RoofsHaag Certified Inspector – Wind DamageThe Residential Roofs certification requires a minimum of 100 verified residential roof inspections, with experience subject to random audit by Haag Engineering. Training focuses on steep-slope roofing systems including asphalt composition shingles, wood shingles and shakes, concrete and clay tile, slate, synthetic roofing materials, and metal roofing. Coursework covers material manufacturing, installation methods, weathering characteristics, hail and wind damage identification, differentiation of mechanical damage, inspection safety, and repair-versus-replacement cost analysis.The Commercial Roofs certification requires a minimum of 50 verified commercial roof inspections, also subject to audit. This advanced training addresses low-slope and flat roofing systems including built-up roofing (BUR), polymer-modified systems, single-ply membranes, spray polyurethane foam (SPF), and metal roofing systems. Inspectors are trained in complex system assemblies, damage causation analysis, inspection safety, and cost considerations unique to commercial roofing environments.The Wind Damage certification provides in-depth education on global wind generation, storm types, and regional wind patterns, including how wind is measured and recorded and how to interpret and utilize available weather data. Inspectors are trained to evaluate entire building systems following wind events, including residential and commercial roofing, exterior envelope systems, siding, windows, doors, and structural components. A key focus of the program is accurately differentiating wind-related damage from other natural or mechanical causes, as well as understanding wind-resistant design principles and appropriate repair methodologies. Eligibility requires prior Haag certification and/or documentation of 100 wind damage inspections as the primary inspector, with experience subject to verification.To earn the HCI-Master Level designation, candidates must pass a 100-question comprehensive, live, online proctored exam covering critical principles across all three certification disciplines, with a minimum passing score of 80%. Once achieved, the Master Level certification consolidates renewal requirements into a single advanced credential.“Certification is not a one-time accomplishment — it’s an ongoing professional responsibility,” said Nathan Rowitz, Haag Certified Inspector – Master Level at Trident Contracting. “Continuing education allows us to provide accurate, defensible inspections and to better serve homeowners, building owners, insurers, and industry partners with clarity and confidence.”Trident Contracting emphasizes education not only internally, but also for its clients—helping them understand roofing systems, damage mechanisms, and repair considerations so they can make informed decisions during complex repair and insurance claim processes.For more information or to schedule an inspection:Website: https://www.ChooseTrident.com Phone: 703-722-0900Email: Info@ChooseTrident.comAbout Trident ContractingTrident Contracting is a professional general contracting firm specializing in residential and commercial renovations and remodeling, both interior and exterior. The company is committed to accurate inspections, thorough documentation, and client education. Through advanced certifications, verified field experience, and ongoing training, Trident Contracting delivers reliable, evidence-based evaluations and high-quality renovation solutions with integrity and professionalism.

