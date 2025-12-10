Trident Contracting, Inc. Supports Youth Athletics and Education with New Local Sponsorships

The Trident Contracting, Inc. branded service truck, showcasing the company’s professional presence and commitment to serving the Northern Virginia community.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trident Contracting, Inc. Announces Sponsorship of The Otters Urbanna Swim Team and Seton School in ManassasTrident Contracting, Inc., a leading provider of residential and commercial improvement with an expertise in insurance restoration services in Northern Virginia, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Otters Urbanna Swim Team and Seton Junior / Senior High School in Manassas for the upcoming season. This community-focused initiative reinforces Trident’s ongoing commitment to supporting youth programs that foster growth, athletic development, academic excellence, and strong community values.As a company deeply rooted in the communities it serves, Trident Contracting, Inc. recognizes the importance of investing in organizations that positively impact local families. Both the Otters Urbanna Swim Team and Seton School play key roles in providing young people with opportunities to develop confidence, leadership, discipline, and a sense of teamwork—qualities that extend well beyond the pool and the classroom.Supporting Youth Athletics and Local FamiliesThe Otters Urbanna Swim Team has long been recognized for its dedication to helping young swimmers excel in a supportive and competitive environment. The program emphasizes skill-building, perseverance, sportsmanship, and personal achievement. By sponsoring the Otters, Trident Contracting, Inc. aims to help ensure that swimmers of all ages and experience levels continue to have access to high-quality coaching, equipment, and training resources that contribute to their success both in and out of the water."Youth athletics provide structure, purpose, and healthy challenges for young people," said Nathan Rowitz, President of Trident Contracting, Inc. "The Otters Urbanna Swim Team embodies the values we believe in—commitment, teamwork, and resilience. We are excited to support these young athletes as they strive for excellence this season."Empowering Students Through Education at Seton SchoolIn addition to athletic sponsorship, Trident Contracting, Inc. is honored to support Seton School in Manassas, a respected institution known for its strong faith and moral foundation that guides students in both their academic journey and personal growth, academic programs, character-driven education, and vibrant student community. Seton’s mission to guide students in developing virtue, leadership, and academic proficiency aligns closely with Trident’s values of integrity, service, and community involvement.The sponsorship will help strengthen programs and resources that directly benefit Seton’s students, including extracurricular clubs, sports teams, community outreach efforts, and educational initiatives."Supporting Seton School is an investment in the future of our community," said Rowitz. "Education is the foundation of opportunity, and Seton has a long-standing reputation for nurturing well-rounded, capable, and compassionate young adults. We are proud to contribute to their ongoing success."A Continued Commitment to Community ImpactFor Trident Contracting, Inc., community sponsorship is more than a donation—it is a partnership rooted in meaningful engagement and shared purpose. Over the years, Trident has sought out opportunities to support local programs that strengthen families, enrich student experiences, and promote positive development among youth.This year’s sponsorship of both the Otters Urbanna Swim Team and Seton School reflects the company’s dedication to building strong relationships and giving back to the communities that have supported its growth. These partnerships also reflect Trident’s belief that thriving communities are built through collaboration, support, and active participation."Our community has always been at the heart of our work," Rowitz added. "We are committed to giving back in ways that uplift local families and make a real difference in everyday lives. Supporting youth programs like the Otters and Seton School is one of the many ways we can show that commitment."About Trident Contracting, Inc.Trident Contracting, Inc. is a locally owned and operated home improvement and insurance claim restoration company serving Northern Virginia and surrounding areas. Specializing in interior and exterior renovation services, Trident is known for exceptional craftsmanship, honest communication, and a customer-first approach. With decades of combined industry experience, the company brings reliable expertise and dedicated service to every project it undertakes.Trident Contracting, Inc. remains committed not only to delivering superior workmanship, but also to strengthening the communities it serves through sponsorships, partnerships, and philanthropic initiatives.

