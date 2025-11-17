Trident Contracting, Inc. Wins the 2025 Angi Super Service Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Proud recipient of the 2025 Angi Super Service Award—recognized for top reviews, reliability, and excellence in every job we do.

This award motivates us to keep raising the bar. We look forward to continuing to serve our community with the excellence and professionalism that earned us this honor.” — Nathan Rowitz

VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASETrident Contracting, Inc. Wins the 2025 Angi Super Service Award for Outstanding Customer SatisfactionNovember 17, 2025 Trident Contracting, Inc. is proud to announce that it has earned the 2025 Angi Super Service Award (SSA), an honor recognizing home service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews throughout the year. This prestigious award reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, quality craftsmanship, and consistent professionalism.The Angi Super Service Award, introduced in 1999, is one of the highest distinctions available to service providers on the Angi platform. Unlike paid recognitions, this award can only be earned — and only by companies that demonstrate superior performance backed by verified customer reviews.To qualify for the 2025 Super Service Award, local service pros were required to meet rigorous standards based on customer reviews submitted between November 1, 2024 and October 31, 2025. Eligibility requirements include maintaining:• A current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars, and• Good standing with Angi’s verification and screening process"We are truly honored to receive the 2025 Angi Super Service Award. This recognition highlights the dedication our team brings to every project, from the first phone call to the final walkthrough. Our customers are the heart of our business, and we are grateful for their trust, support, and thoughtful reviews," said Nathan Rowitz, President of Trident Contracting, Inc.This recognition underscores the trust homeowners place in Trident Contracting, Inc. and affirms the company’s dedication to excellence. As noted in the official certificate, the award honors professionals “for delivering consistent quality to your customers and maintaining a superior service rating on Angi throughout 2025.”

