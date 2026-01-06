Submit Release
St Johnsbury/Fugitive From Justice

News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4000166

RANK/TROOPER: Sergeant Brennan

                            

STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/03/26 1157 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford Rest Area on Interstate 91, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Jose Ruano                                      

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Miami, FL

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

On 1/6/26 at approximately 1157 hours State Police received a call that there was a male passed out in a parked vehicle with a machete on his lap at the northbound Bradford Rest Area on Interstate 91. Troopers responded to the scene and made contact with the occupant of the vehicle identified as Jose Ruano(41). Subsequent investigation revealed Ruano had an extraditable warrant out of Florida for felony grand theft. State Police confirmed with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office that they were willing to extradite Ruano back to Florida. Ruano was arrested and transported to the Bradford Outpost where he was processed. Bail and conditions were imposed by the Orange County Criminal Court where Ruano is scheduled to appear tomorrow at 1230pm. He was lodged at NERCF for lack of $25,000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/7/2026 at 12:30 PM            

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NERCF

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

