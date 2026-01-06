St Johnsbury/Fugitive From Justice
News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4000166
RANK/TROOPER: Sergeant Brennan
STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/03/26 1157 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bradford Rest Area on Interstate 91, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Jose Ruano
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Miami, FL
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/6/26 at approximately 1157 hours State Police received a call that there was a male passed out in a parked vehicle with a machete on his lap at the northbound Bradford Rest Area on Interstate 91. Troopers responded to the scene and made contact with the occupant of the vehicle identified as Jose Ruano(41). Subsequent investigation revealed Ruano had an extraditable warrant out of Florida for felony grand theft. State Police confirmed with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office that they were willing to extradite Ruano back to Florida. Ruano was arrested and transported to the Bradford Outpost where he was processed. Bail and conditions were imposed by the Orange County Criminal Court where Ruano is scheduled to appear tomorrow at 1230pm. He was lodged at NERCF for lack of $25,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/7/2026 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NERCF
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
