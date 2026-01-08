World’s First Boeing 737-800 Combi Conversion by KF Aerospace Secures Supplemental Type Certificate (STC)

Side Profile Air Inuit Boeing 737-800 Combi Side Profile Air Inuit Boeing 737-800 Combi KF Aerospace Team with Air Inuit Boeing 737-800 Combi

A major advancement in global aircraft modification capability engineered and built in Canada.

KF is proud to deliver a world-first solution that expands what’s possible in aircraft conversion and supports our customers’ complex operational needs.” — Gregg Evjen, President of KF Aerospace

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KF Aerospace is proud to announce the successful certification of the world’s first Boeing 737-800 Combi conversion, marking a major advancement in global aircraft modification capability. Transport Canada has officially approved the modification with the issuance of a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC #SA25-72), clearing the way for the aircraft to enter service.

The newly certified 737-800 Combi integrates a unique multi-role configuration, featuring a forward cargo compartment with five pallet positions and a 90-passenger cabin in the aft section. This innovative layout makes it the first B737-800 aircraft of its kind anywhere in the world, with no comparable Combi currently in operation in the U.S., Europe, or other international markets. The first aircraft was completed and delivered to Air Inuit in October 2025 as part of the airline’s fleet modernization.

The 737-800 Combi STC further expands the aircraft’s versatility, building on the proven utility and reliability of the AEI 737-800SF large cargo door. Its certification marks another milestone in the successful collaboration between KF and AEI.

“The achievement of the 737-800 Combi underscores the power of a true partnership that KF and AEI have enjoyed over the course of three decades,” says Robert T. Convey, Senior Vice President at AEI. “By combining AEI’s cargo door conversion expertise with KF’s engineering and operational strengths, we are able to deliver a world-first Combi that unlocks new possibilities for operators worldwide.”

Completion of the program required a substantial redesign of the aircraft’s interior and systems to meet stringent certification requirements. KF Aerospace engineered and integrated fire detection, halon-based fire suppression, and advanced smoke-containment systems for the forward cargo section, while also modifying existing freighter-specific detection systems to meet Combi-specific criteria. The effort resulted in the creation of hundreds of new parts and custom-engineered solutions to make this technically complex modification program possible.

The project is a testament to the advanced capabilities of KF’s in-house engineering department. KF’s manufacturing, installation, and test teams also played critical roles throughout the conversion.

“This project reflects the ingenuity, dedication, and deep technical expertise of our entire team,” says Gregg Evjen, President of KF Aerospace. “KF is proud to deliver a world-first solution that expands what’s possible in aircraft conversion and supports our customers’ complex operational needs.”

The newly certified 737-800 Combi directly meets the customer’s requirement for a large-capacity mixed-use aircraft, seamlessly accommodating both cargo and passengers. More broadly, the project underscores KF Aerospace’s ability to overcome the regulatory and engineering challenges that have historically limited Combi aircraft development worldwide.

This milestone highlights KF Aerospace’s leadership in innovative conversions, advanced engineering, and custom STC development, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering industry-defining solutions through close collaboration between engineering, certification, production teams, and key partners.

About AEI

Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) is the global leader in the aircraft passenger-to-freighter conversion business and is the oldest conversion company in existence today. Since the company’s founding in 1958, AEI has developed over 130 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and has modified over 625 aircraft with the STCs. AEI helps its customers extend aircraft life and increase the overall value of aircraft assets by continuously focusing on dependable and flexible product offerings. AEI currently offers passenger-to-freighter conversions for the Boeing 737-800, 737-400, 737-300, MD-80 series, and CRJ200 aircraft.

To learn more visit https://www.aeronautical-engineers.com/

About KF Aerospace

We’re all about THE CRAFT.

For over 55 years, KF Aerospace has delivered innovative aircraft solutions for corporate, commercial and military customers worldwide—including OEMs such as Boeing; major airlines such as WestJet, Air Canada, Lynden Air Cargo and Flair Airlines; and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). From humble roots in the Okanagan Valley, KF has grown to specialize in aircraft maintenance and modifications, military aircrew training, passenger charter services and cargo flight operations, and leasing—with the same commitment to quality and service established by its founder in 1970. In 2024, KF was awarded with Canada’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program as part of its partnership with CAE called SkyAlyne.

To learn more visit www.kfaero.ca

