KF Completes First ATR Air Freighter for Purolator

The ATR 72-500F features a custom livery painted at KF's Kelowna facility. The ATR 72-500F was previously converted from a passenger to cargo aircraft by KF's in house experts. The ATR 72-500F recently underwent a successful test flight.

The ATR 72-500F debuts a custom Purolator livery painted at the KF Aerospace maintenance facility in Kelowna, B.C.

We are proud to provide Purolator with a turnkey fleet solution made possible by the diverse capabilities of our teams.” — Bryan Akerstream, Vice President of Business Development, KF Aerospace

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful test flight, KF Aerospace is pleased to announce the completion of its first ATR 72-500F for the Purolator BC Feeder Network, unveiling a tailored paint scheme showcasing the iconic Purolator logo. The new nose-to-tail livery was completed at KF’s maintenance facility at Kelowna International Airport (YLW), where the aircraft (MSN707) received a passenger to freighter conversion over the last year.

KF will operate the aircraft as part of its contract with Purolator to deliver critical goods to communities across British Columbia. It is the first of three ATR aircraft that will upgrade the BC Feeder Network fleet currently comprised of Convair CV580s. Offering improved fuel efficiency and greater flexibility in handling diverse cargo needs, the ATR 72-500 will ensure continued reliability in cargo transportation across the province.

The new paint scheme also features a KF logo on the fuselage below the tail, highlighting the company’s enduring alliance with Purolator. In 1976, KF founder Barry Lapointe personally piloted a high-priority cargo flight from Vancouver to Toronto at Purolator’s request. For nearly 50 years, KF has consistently supported Purolator’s cargo operations, supporting their entire Canadian network from 1994 to 2015, and supporting their BC Feeder network since 2015.

“This delivery marks an exciting step forward in our relationship with Purolator and our dedication to the continued success of the BC Feeder Network,” says KF Vice President of Business Development, Bryan Akerstream. “We are proud to provide Purolator with a turnkey fleet solution made possible by the diverse capabilities of our teams—from aircraft acquisition to major modifications, in-house painting and flight operations.”

“The addition of the new ATR 72-500F aircraft will enhance Purolator’s air freight capabilities, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional service and meet the needs of our customers,” said Jason Dacosta, General Manager, Air Freight, Purolator. “With our strong commitment to environmental sustainability, we are pleased the ATR 72-500 will reduce emissions and lower our carbon footprint. We look forward to the positive impact this fleet upgrade will bring to our BC Feeder Network.”

The aircraft is expected to enter service in late June, following completion of Transport Canada approvals. The remaining two ATR 72-500s are scheduled for completion later this year at the KF YLW maintenance facility, with the second aircraft already on site following an acquisition from ACIA Aero Leasing in February 2025.

###

About KF Aerospace

We’re all about THE CRAFT.

Celebrating 55 years, KF Aerospace delivers innovative aircraft solutions for corporate, commercial and military customers worldwide—including OEMs such as Boeing; major airlines such as WestJet, Air Canada, Lynden Air Cargo and Flair Airlines; and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). From humble roots in the Okanagan Valley, KF has grown to specialize in aircraft maintenance and modifications, military aircrew training, passenger charter services and cargo flight operations, and leasing—with the same commitment to quality and service established by its founder in 1970. In 2024, KF was awarded with Canada’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program as part of its partnership with CAE called SkyAlyne.

To learn more visit www.kfaero.ca.



About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers’ promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach, renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across Canada and around the world, utilizing 200+ facilities across Canada and 30+ branches in the United States. Purolator is committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

KF ATR 72-500F for Purolator First Completion B-Roll

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.