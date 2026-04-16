KF Aerospace Expands National Footprint with New Ottawa Office, Strengthening Partnership with Manitoba Métis Federation

KF Aerospace's CEO, Tracy Medve, celebrates moving into the Manitoba Metis Federation's satellite office Manitoba Metis Federation Logo The primary logo for KF Aerospace

KF Aerospace announced the opening of its new office in downtown Ottawa, marking a significant step in the company’s continued expansion across Canada.

Establishing a presence in Ottawa allows us to deepen relationships, contribute more directly to national programs, and continue building on our reputation as a trusted partner in Canadian aviation.” — Gregg Evjen

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KF Aerospace announced the opening of its new office in downtown Ottawa, marking a significant step in the company’s continued expansion across Canada. Strategically located at 340 Maclaren Street, in the Manitoba Métis Federation’s (MMF) satellite office, the new space reinforces KF’s growing presence in the nation’s capital and its commitment to supporting federal programs, partnerships, and long-term growth opportunities.

The Ottawa office represents a key milestone in KF Aerospace’s pan-Canadian strategy, positioning the company closer to national decision-makers and industry partners while enhancing its ability to support defence, aerospace, and government initiatives.

“This expansion into Ottawa is a natural evolution of KF Aerospace’s growth across Canada,” said Gregg Evjen, President of KF Aerospace. “Establishing a presence in the capital allows us to deepen relationships, contribute more directly to national programs, and continue building on our reputation as a trusted partner in Canadian aviation.”

The office space is leased from the MMF, the National Government of the Red River Metis, reflecting a longstanding and meaningful relationship with KF Aerospace. The collaboration underscores KF Aerospace’s enduring commitment to Indigenous participation and economic inclusion, building on its established presence and partnerships with the MMF.

“Sharing this space with the Manitoba Métis Federation highlights the strength of our relationship and our shared vision for opportunity and inclusion,” added Peter Fedak, VP of Defence Programs. “We are proud to continue working together to create pathways for Indigenous participation in aerospace and beyond.”

To mark the occasion, KF Aerospace and the MMF hosted an open house on April 8, 2026. The event coincided with the CADSI CAF Outlooks week, welcoming industry partners, government representatives, and stakeholders to explore the new space and celebrate this milestone.

For the MMF, leasing the office space represents another step forward in fostering partnerships that deliver long-term benefits for Red River Métis citizens.

“This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to building strong, strategic partnerships that create meaningful economic opportunities for our citizens,” said David Chartrand, President of the MMF. “Our relationship with KF Aerospace is an example of how values alignment, economic opportunities and good procurement principles can lead to long-standing partnerships and lasting impact.”

As KF Aerospace continues to grow its footprint nationwide, the Ottawa office will serve as a hub for engagement, collaboration, and future opportunities, further strengthening its role as a leader in Canada’s aerospace sector.

ABOUT

About KF Aerospace

We’re all about THE CRAFT.

Celebrating 55 years, KF Aerospace delivers innovative aircraft solutions for corporate, commercial and military customers worldwide—including OEMs such as Boeing; major airlines such as WestJet, Air Canada, Lynden Air Cargo and Flair Airlines; and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). From humble roots in the Okanagan Valley, KF has grown to specialize in aircraft maintenance and modifications, military aircrew training, passenger charter services and cargo flight operations, and leasing—with the same commitment to quality and service established by its founder in 1970. In 2024, KF was awarded with Canada’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program as part of its partnership with CAE called SkyAlyne.

To learn more visit www.kfaero.ca



About Manitoba Métis Federation - National Government of the Red River Métis

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People, Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation, and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

To learn more visit MMF.mb.ca

CONTACTS

KF Aerospace

David Fenoulhet

Engagement, Communications, & Marketing Lead

250-491-5500

media@kfaero.ca

Manitoba Métis Federation

Kat Patenaude

Media Relations Advisor

204-801-7710

Kat.Patenaude@mmf.mb.ca

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