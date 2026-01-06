Jolly Giant Roofing Achieves Malarkey Certified Contractor Accreditation

Certification strengthens homeowner confidence as the company gains access to advanced training, exclusive warranties, and premium installation standards.

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jolly Giant Roofing is proud to announce its official accreditation as a Malarkey Certified Contractor, a distinction reserved for roofing professionals who demonstrate exceptional workmanship, advanced product knowledge, and a commitment to high-performance roofing systems. This certification represents a significant milestone for the company and underscores its dedication to delivering superior roofing solutions for homeowners throughout the region.Malarkey’s Certified Contractor Program is one of the roofing industry’s most respected accreditation systems. Earning this certification signifies that Jolly Giant Roofing has completed in-depth product training, demonstrated proficiency in installing Malarkey roofing systems, and met the program’s rigorous professional criteria. Homeowners can now trust that their roofing projects will be backed by the enhanced quality, durability, and energy-efficient performance associated with Malarkey’s innovative shingle technology.With this accreditation, Jolly Giant Roofing is now qualified to offer Malarkey’s enhanced and extended warranties when installing complete Secure Choice™ roof systems. These warranties provide homeowners with greater long-term protection, improved workmanship confidence, and added peace of mind that their roof is built to last. The certification also grants the company access to new sales tools, co-branded marketing materials, and expanded visibility through Malarkey’s “Find a Contractor” directory.“Achieving Malarkey certification is a major accomplishment for our team and a direct reflection of our commitment to excellence,” said a spokesperson for Jolly Giant Roofing. “This accreditation allows us to bring even more value to the homeowners we serve, with top-tier materials, better protection, and the assurance that every installation meets the highest possible standards.”Contractors who become Malarkey Certified gain access to exclusive training, professional development, and product expertise that elevates their craft. For Jolly Giant Roofing, this milestone reinforces its dedication to going the extra mile for customers, ensuring every project benefits from advanced installation techniques and materials engineered for performance.The company encourages homeowners seeking durable, eco-friendly, and professionally installed roofing solutions to explore the advantages of choosing a Malarkey Certified Contractor. Jolly Giant Roofing is now accepting new project inquiries and offering consultations for full roof system installations supported by the enhanced warranties available through this certification.This accreditation also reflects Jolly Giant Roofing’s long-standing commitment to raising industry standards in Montana. As roofing materials and building technologies evolve, the company continues to invest in advanced education and hands-on training that directly benefit the customers they serve. Malarkey’s program emphasizes proper installation techniques, environmental responsibility, and long-term performance, all of which align with Jolly Giant Roofing’s mission to deliver durable, trustworthy roofing solutions. Whether working on new construction or full roof replacements, the team is now equipped with even greater resources to ensure homeowners receive exceptional craftsmanship backed by one of the industry’s most respected manufacturers.About Jolly Giant RoofingJolly Giant Roofing is a trusted roofing contractor specializing in residential and commercial roofing services. Known for skilled craftsmanship, reliable service, and a customer-first philosophy, the company provides roof replacements, repairs, maintenance, and full-system installations using premium materials designed for long-term durability. Jolly Giant Roofing is committed to delivering honest guidance, quality workmanship, and solutions that protect what matters most for homeowners and businesses. Find out more at https://www.jollygiantroofing.com/

