ZERO WASTE SOLUTIONS AWARDED WASTE MANAGEMENT CONTRACT AT JOINT BASE ANDREWS

New partnership strengthens recycling operations and advances sustainability initiatives across the installation

Our team is excited to bring the ZWS approach to the installation by improving recycling operations, increasing diversion rates, and supporting the base’s long-term sustainability goals.” — Spokesperson for Zero Waste Solutions

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zero Waste Solutions, Inc. (ZWS), a leading provider of waste management and facility support services, is proud to announce it has been awarded the waste management services contract at Joint Base Andrews. This new partnership includes the operation and support of the base’s recycling center, reinforcing ZWS’s commitment to sustainable materials management and environmental responsibility.Under this contract, Zero Waste Solutions will deliver comprehensive waste management services designed to enhance waste diversion efforts, improve recycling efficiency, and support the installation’s broader environmental stewardship initiatives. By leveraging its expertise in recycling programs , waste audits, and sustainability consulting, ZWS aims to optimize resource recovery while ensuring full compliance with environmental standards.“We are honored to partner with Joint Base Andrews on this important initiative,” said a representative from Zero Waste Solutions. “Our team is excited to bring the ZWS approach to the installation by improving recycling operations, increasing diversion rates, and supporting the base’s long-term sustainability goals.”Zero Waste Solutions will oversee the daily operations of the recycling center, implementing tailored strategies that streamline waste handling processes and maximize material recovery. This includes optimizing collection systems, enhancing sorting and processing capabilities, and introducing data-driven insights to identify opportunities for continuous improvement.The partnership underscores ZWS’s broader mission to help organizations move closer to zero waste through innovative, scalable, and results-driven solutions. By combining industry expertise with data-backed strategies, ZWS delivers comprehensive waste management programs that go beyond basic collection and disposal. Its full suite of services includes waste collection and disposal, customized recycling programs, composting solutions, regulated waste management, and sustainability consulting, all designed to reduce landfill dependency and maximize resource recovery. This holistic approach positions ZWS as a trusted partner for large, complex operations like Joint Base Andrews, where efficiency, compliance, and environmental responsibility are critical.Beyond waste management, ZWS offers extensive facility support services that further enhance operational performance. These services include janitorial solutions, building maintenance, and day-to-day operational support, all tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. By integrating these services under one provider, ZWS streamlines workflows, reduces administrative burden, and ensures a higher level of consistency and accountability. This comprehensive service model allows organizations to focus on their core operations while maintaining clean, safe, and well-functioning environments.Through this collaboration, Joint Base Andrews is positioned to achieve meaningful improvements in recycling operations and overall waste diversion. ZWS will implement optimized processes, improve material handling systems, and introduce actionable insights that support long-term sustainability goals. The result is a measurable reduction in environmental impact, increased recycling rates, and a stronger infrastructure for responsible waste management.About Zero Waste Solutions, Inc.Zero Waste Solutions, Inc. is a trusted provider of waste management and facility support services. The company delivers innovative solutions for waste reduction, recycling, and resource optimization, helping clients achieve sustainability goals while maintaining compliance with environmental standards. Its facility support services include janitorial, maintenance, and operational solutions designed to improve efficiency and performance across a wide range of industries.

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