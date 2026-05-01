HOMESQUARE PRO ACQUIRES GAINES CONSTRUCTION, EXPANDING DESIGN & BUILD CAPABILITIES ACROSS FAIRFIELD COUNTY

Acquisition strengthens HomeSquare Pro’s presence in Fairfield County while preserving Gaines Construction’s legacy of craftsmanship and client relationships.

We are focused on partnering with organizations that share our values of craftsmanship, reliability, and long-term client care. Gaines Construction embodies those principles.” — Spokesperson for HomeSquare Pro

PLEASANTVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HomeSquare Pro has announced the acquisition of Gaines Construction, a respected Fairfield County builder known for its historic renovations, whole-house reconstructions, and fine-finish residential projects. The strategic acquisition expands HomeSquare Pro’s Design & Build capabilities across Fairfield County while continuing the relationships and craftsmanship standards long associated with Gaines Construction.Gaines Construction has built a strong reputation across Fairfield, Easton, and Westport through meticulous attention to detail and long-standing client relationships. By integrating the Gaines team’s master carpenters and experienced tradespeople into the HomeSquare Pro organization, the company adds specialized historic renovation and reconstruction expertise to its broader residential service offering.“This acquisition represents the best of both worlds,” said a spokesperson for HomeSquare Pro. “Gaines Construction brings an extraordinary legacy of craftsmanship and community trust, and we are proud to continue that work while supporting clients with the coordination and service structure HomeSquare Pro provides across its divisions.”Gaines Construction is widely recognized locally for complex historic renovations and architecturally sensitive reconstruction projects. These capabilities will now complement HomeSquare Pro’s established service offerings, which include renovations and additions, electrical and generator installation, handyman and maintenance services , and estate caretaker support.Importantly, the acquisition ensures continuity for Gaines Construction’s longtime clients. Homeowners can expect the same high standards of service, professionalism, and attention to detail across every project. Clients will continue to be supported by skilled professionals, now enhanced by HomeSquare Pro’s integrated technology platform and expanded service infrastructure. The transition is designed to preserve existing client relationships while expanding available service support.“This milestone reflects our commitment to thoughtful growth,” the company added. “We are focused on partnering with organizations that share our values of craftsmanship, reliability, and long-term client care. Gaines Construction embodies those principles.”For HomeSquare Pro, the acquisition represents another step in the company’s continued expansion of its Design & Build division alongside its electrical, maintenance, and estate-level service offerings. By bringing Gaines Construction into the organization, HomeSquare Pro strengthens its ability to support homeowners managing both large-scale renovation projects and ongoing property care needs.With decades of combined industry experience, HomeSquare Pro has steadily expanded its presence by delivering coordinated residential services across multiple specialties. The addition of Gaines Construction further strengthens the company’s ability to support homeowners throughout Fairfield County with high-quality renovation expertise supported by an integrated service model.About HomeSquare ProHomeSquare Pro is a full-service home improvement and maintenance company serving homeowners across Fairfield County through four core divisions: Design & Build, Electrical & Generator, Handyman & Maintenance, and Private Estate Caretaker services. Backed by decades of experience in home services, HomeSquare Pro provides coordinated residential solutions that help clients renovate, maintain, and manage their homes through a single trusted partner.

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