Temporary Closure Scheduled for Cliff Avenue at Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls
For Immediate Release:
Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026
Contact:
Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000
Temporary Closure Scheduled for Cliff Avenue at Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, South Cliff Avenue at Interstate 229 will be temporarily closed beginning at 9:30 a.m. as contractors remove a temporary bridge over Cliff Avenue. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed in one hour. During the closure, drivers should use exits 3 (Minnesota Avenue) and 5 (East 26th Street) as detour routes.
Flaggers will be present to direct southbound and northbound Cliff Avenue traffic onto the I-229 northbound and southbound on- and off-ramps. Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed while workers and equipment are present.
The prime contractor for this $48 million project is T&R Contracting, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is June 2027.
Featured Project Information:
Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229exit4.
Sign Up for Text Notifications:
For updates on MAJOR traffic changes on this reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I229Exit4" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.
About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.
-30-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.