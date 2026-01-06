Update No. 1: Berlin Barracks/ Attempt to Locate

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 26A3000094/25A3009034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Mae Murdock and Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: January 05, 2026, at approximately 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kneeland Flats Tpk, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Attempt to locate

ACCUSED: Tristan Dunster

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, troopers received notification that Dunster turned himself in to the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre without incident. Dunster was ordered held without bail pending further court proceedings.

No additional information is available at this time from the Vermont State Police. Questions about Dunster’s status should be directed to the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office.

***Initial news release, 5:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2025***

On the above date and time, troopers responded to the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park in Waterbury in response to several tips from community members that Tristan “TJ” Dunster, 40, of Duxbury was staying at residences within. Dunster has an active arrest warrant for first-degree aggravated domestic assault, burglary, criminal threatening, and violation of conditions of release arising from an incident that occurred Dec. 29, 2025. Dunster was not located following this original incident, and an arrest warrant was issued, with bail set at $50,000.

The tip on Jan. 5 resulted in a large police presence at the trailer park in an attempt to locate Dunster. He was not located. The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dunster. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Dunster is described as approximately 6-foot 01 inch and approximately 220 pounds, with partial gray hair. A photo of Dunster is attached to this release.

In the Dec. 29 incident, Dunster is accused of assaulting a former romantic partner. At the time of this assault, Dunster had active conditions of release preventing him from acting in a violent manner, along with two previous convictions of domestic assault.

COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY CRIMINAL DIVISION

BAIL: $50,000

