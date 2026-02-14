New Haven Barracks // DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5000548

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/14/2026 at approximately 0813 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 125, Ripton, VT

VIOLATION(s):

-Driving Under the Influence (First Offense)

ACCUSED: Jeremiah Bindrum

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/14/2026 at approximately 0813 hours, troopers received a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of VT Route 125 and College Cross Rd in Ripton. Upon troopers’ arrival to the scene, the operator was identified as Jeremiah Bindrum. Bindrum exhibited signs of impairment, and upon further investigation, Bindrum was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. Bindrum was subsequently transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division of Addison County for 03/02/2026 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.