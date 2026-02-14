Submit Release
News Search

There were 264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,914 in the last 365 days.

***Update*** Derby Barracks / Request for Information

 



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 26A5000711

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                             

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2026 @ approximately 0430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2003 VT Route 5A in the Town of Westmore, VT

 

ACCUSED #1: Joshua Waterman                                           

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary, Unlawful trespass, Unlawful mischief, Possession of Burglar tools, Habitual Criminal

 

ACCUSED #2: Marcel Cotnoir                                          

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary, Unlawful trespass, Unlawful mischief, Possession of Burglar tools, Habitual Criminal

 

VICTIM: Willoughby Lake Store

CITY, STATE OF BUSINESS: Westmore, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

***Update, 2:50 p.m. Friday, February 2026***

Through investigation, the two males involved in the attempted burglary that took place on the morning of 02/08/2026 at the Willoughby Lake Store have been identified. Troopers out of the St. Johnsbury barracks initiated a traffic stop on the evening of 02/08/2026 on a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the attempted burglary. Troopers located evidence linking them to the attempted burglary at the Willoughby Lake Store. The two males were identified as Joshua Waterman and Marcel Cotnoir. Both males were arrested and lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility on a separate incident. Both males were later criminally cited into the Orleans County Criminal Court on 02/17/2026 at 12:30 pm for the above listed offenses.

***Initial news release, 2:16 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026***

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a possible burglary at the Willoughby Lake Store located at 2003 VT Route 5A in the Town of Westmore. Troopers responded to the store and met with the owner who provided surveillance footage of the incident.

In reviewing the surveillance footage, at approximately 4:30 am, what appears to be a blue in color Subaru Outback pulled into the shoulder of the roadway near the store and two males exited. The two males are then seen attempting to break into the store by utilizing a crowbar and smashing the front door window, however their attempts were unsuccessful. At approximately 4:32 am, both males are then seen returning to the vehicle and leaving the scene.

One male is observed to be wearing loosely fit blue jeans, tan Timberland like boots, a face cover, and a dark colored hoodie. The other male was seen wearing black pants, a red and black jacket, a face cover, and brown work boots. Attached are two still shots of the two males captured in the surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Handy at Nathan.handy@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

***Update*** Derby Barracks / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.