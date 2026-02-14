Update*** Derby Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5000711

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2026 @ approximately 0430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2003 VT Route 5A in the Town of Westmore, VT

ACCUSED #1: Joshua Waterman

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary, Unlawful trespass, Unlawful mischief, Possession of Burglar tools, Habitual Criminal

ACCUSED #2: Marcel Cotnoir

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary, Unlawful trespass, Unlawful mischief, Possession of Burglar tools, Habitual Criminal

VICTIM: Willoughby Lake Store

CITY, STATE OF BUSINESS: Westmore, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

***Update, 2:50 p.m. Friday, February 2026***

Through investigation, the two males involved in the attempted burglary that took place on the morning of 02/08/2026 at the Willoughby Lake Store have been identified. Troopers out of the St. Johnsbury barracks initiated a traffic stop on the evening of 02/08/2026 on a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in the attempted burglary. Troopers located evidence linking them to the attempted burglary at the Willoughby Lake Store. The two males were identified as Joshua Waterman and Marcel Cotnoir. Both males were arrested and lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility on a separate incident. Both males were later criminally cited into the Orleans County Criminal Court on 02/17/2026 at 12:30 pm for the above listed offenses.

***Initial news release, 2:16 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026***

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a possible burglary at the Willoughby Lake Store located at 2003 VT Route 5A in the Town of Westmore. Troopers responded to the store and met with the owner who provided surveillance footage of the incident.

In reviewing the surveillance footage, at approximately 4:30 am, what appears to be a blue in color Subaru Outback pulled into the shoulder of the roadway near the store and two males exited. The two males are then seen attempting to break into the store by utilizing a crowbar and smashing the front door window, however their attempts were unsuccessful. At approximately 4:32 am, both males are then seen returning to the vehicle and leaving the scene.

One male is observed to be wearing loosely fit blue jeans, tan Timberland like boots, a face cover, and a dark colored hoodie. The other male was seen wearing black pants, a red and black jacket, a face cover, and brown work boots. Attached are two still shots of the two males captured in the surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Handy at Nathan.handy@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.