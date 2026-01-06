Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates Awarded As 2025 NJ Top Docs

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved eleven healthcare providers of Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates for 2025.

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eleven healthcare providers at Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates have been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2025. The reviewed and approved providers include Dr. Ted Bialy, Dr. Harnish Chawla, Dr. Yaser Elnahar, Dr. Austin "Ken" Kutscher, Dr. Herman L. Maeuser, Dr. Rupen Parikh, Dr. Andrew Rudnick, Dr. William Schafranek, Dr. Glen Tonnessen, Dr. Christopher A. Garcia and Dr. Venkatesh Alapati.The expert team of cardiologists at Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates offers a comprehensive range of advanced cardiac services to support every aspect of heart health. Using the latest technology for evaluation, diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiovascular diseases, the team provides expert, evidence-based care tailored to each patient’s needs.The practice is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care in a compassionate, patient-centered environment—where every decision is made with the patient’s well-being in mind. When patients trust Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates with their cardiac care, they’re truly putting their heart in good hands.“Our patients’ cardiovascular health is our first concern and we are committed to continually practicing in a patient-centered manner. This standard is held across all aspects of our office, from the locations we have selected, to our staffing and scheduling, to the technologies incorporated into our treatments,” says the team.With offices conveniently located in Flemington, Clinton, and Bridgewater, the practice makes high-quality cardiovascular care easily accessible to patients throughout the region.Further demonstrating their commitment to excellence, Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates was recently named a Patient-Centered Specialty Practice and earned accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)—a recognition that reflects their dedication to coordinated, patient-focused care and continual improvement in cardiovascular medicine.To learn more about this NJ Top Docs practice, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/hunterdoncardiovascularassociates/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

