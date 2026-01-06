NVT Phybridge and Poly Announce Successful Interoperability Testing, Empowering Cost-Effective IP Telephony Deployments

NVT Phybridge and Poly, an HP Brand, Announce Successful Interoperability Testing, Empowering Simplified and Cost-Effective IP Telephony Deployments.

We take great pride in our longstanding collaboration with HP Poly and their partners, delivering superior digital transformation outcomes.” — Richard Kasslack, SVP of Global Sales and Corporate Development

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NVT Phybridge , a global leader in Power over Ethernet (PoE) network innovations, is pleased to announce a strategic technology partnership with HP Poly , a leading innovator in enterprise-grade voice solutions. The partnership marks the successful completion of interoperability testing between NVT Phybridge PoE switches and HP Poly’s advanced IP telephony endpoints, enabling seamless and reliable deployments for customers worldwide.This partnership helps customers modernize to HP Poly’s state-of-the-art communication devices without the costly, complex, and disruptive process of ripping and replacing existing infrastructure. NVT Phybridge PoE innovations, including the PoLRE, FLEX, and CLEER switch series, allow customers to extend power and data over existing voice-grade wiring and coax, helping organizations accelerate digital transformation while reducing costs and enhancing network security.“HP Poly is committed to delivering world-class communication experiences,” said Clint Edwards, VP Solution Architecture, HP. “By seamlessly interoperating with NVT Phybridge’s PoE network innovations, we empower organizations to modernize on their terms, removing traditional network barriers and transforming existing infrastructure into a powerful, secure PoE backbone. Together, we enable customers to unleash the full performance and value of Poly’s advanced IP communications portfolio.”“We take great pride in our longstanding collaboration with HP Poly and their partners, delivering superior digital transformation outcomes,” said Richard Kasslack, SVP of Global Sales and Corporate Development at NVT Phybridge. “One such success involved a multinational chemical manufacturer that saved over $750,000 in infrastructure costs by leveraging our disruptive PoE innovations, enabling them to allocate more budget towards Poly IP endpoints and advanced applications that significantly improved ROI. This latest interoperability milestone reinforces our commitment to providing customers and partners with flexible, future-ready unified communications solutions.”Tested and Verified CompatibilityInteroperability testing confirmed seamless integration between HP Poly IP phones, including the Trio C60, Edge E550, VVX 450, and CCX 600, with NVT Phybridge’s portfolio of PoE switches (NV-PL-024, NV-PL-048, NV-FLX-024, and NV-CLR-024) and associated endpoint adapters. Power and Ethernet performance were rigorously validated, ensuring reliable communication with zero data loss over the extended-reach infrastructure provided by NVT Phybridge solutions.Real-World Deployment SuccessOrganizations across various industries, including healthcare, education, and manufacturing, have already realized the benefits of deploying HP Poly IP phones using NVT Phybridge network innovations. These real-world deployments demonstrate how customers can quickly and securely modernize their telephony systems to IP while avoiding high costs, construction, reducing e-waste, and maintaining uninterrupted access to critical services.Future OutlookNVT Phybridge and HP Poly will continue to collaborate, focusing on enabling the global HP Poly reseller and partner ecosystem to leverage this interoperability. Future initiatives may include bundled solutions and dedicated part numbers to further streamline procurement and deployment for channel partners.About NVT PhybridgeOur mission is to help organizations maximize their IP migration return on investment by providing high-quality network solutions that are robust, secure, simple to implement, and environmentally responsible. NVT Phybridge is a global leader in PoE network innovations that eliminate the reach and cable type limitations of traditional PoE switches. Our diverse and award-winning portfolio of long-reach PoE switches and extenders helps organizations deploy the latest IP technologies over any new or existing single-pair UTP, coax, multi-pair UTP, or 2-wire infrastructure without high costs, complexity, business disruption, or security concerns.About HP PolyHP is a technology company with a product and service portfolio of personal systems, printing solutions, and collaboration solutions. Poly Voice, Video, and Headset products are a part of the HP product suite and enhance communication across all workspace environments, both personal and group spaces, with high-quality, AI-enhanced devices and software. The Poly Voice portfolio is known for its reliable devices, exceptional voice quality, Noiseblock AI and Acoustic Fence technologies, and its broad integration with numerous UC and contact center solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.