Nayla Grace, An AI Persona, Launched 2 Singles With A Third Single Coming On February 13, 2026

Nayla Grace — A New Neo‑Soul Voice from the Digital Space — Debuts with Singles “Butterflies,” “It’s Over Now” and Upcoming “Save It” on February 13, 2026

Nayla Grace was created as a space for emotion rather than performance... It's about feeling first, and letting the rest come naturally." — Sacha Binet, Creator of Nayla Grace

MARSEILLE, FRANCE, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging digital artist Nayla Grace announces her launch into the neo‑soul and contemporary R&B landscape with two debut singles, “ Butterflies ” and “It’s Over Now,” and a third single, “Save It,” set for release on 02/13/2026.Nayla Grace was born in the digital space and crafts intimate, emotionally rich music that values atmosphere over excess. Her sound blends contemporary R&B with timeless soul influences — warm electric piano and Rhodes, rounded basslines, minimal drums, subtle guitar and ambient layers — anchored by close‑mic’d, silky vocals that favor emotion, space, and restraint. Influences include Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Sade, H.E.R., and Cleo Sol; the result is music designed to feel personal and human rather than chase trends or virality.“Nayla Grace was created as a space for emotion rather than performance. Butterflies is an introduction, and It’s Over Now continues that first chapter — a way to let listeners step into a world where music doesn’t rush, doesn’t shout, and doesn’t try to explain everything. With the upcoming single Save It, the project moves further into that emotional space. It’s about feeling first, and letting the rest come naturally,” says Sacha Binet, creator of Nayla Grace.The debut singles introduce her signature aesthetic: understated production, intimate vocal performances, and lyrical clarity. “Butterflies” and “It’s Over Now” establish the mood and intent of her catalog; “Save It,” arriving 02/13/2026, continues to deepen her sonic universe.Artist Goal Nayla Grace aims to build a timeless neo‑soul catalog that exists beyond algorithms and trends, creating music listeners return to for presence, comfort and quiet clarity.Where to ListenNayla Grace’s singles are available across major streaming platforms and digital storefronts, including on Nayla Grace’s Spotify account About Nayla GraceNayla Grace is a neo‑soul artist operating in the digital/global sphere. Emerging as a voice of warmth, restraint, and emotional precision, she creates songs intended to be felt — intimate, minimal, and enduring.

