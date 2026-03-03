Roman Fountains Brings Design & Manufacturing Expertise to the Restoration of Historic Washington, D.C. Fountains

Sixty-year industry leader supports accelerated national effort to revitalize iconic fountain landmarks ahead of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, a coalition of American companies is working together to honor the nation’s legacy through the restoration and beautification of historic parks and fountain memorials throughout Washington, D.C. Roman Fountains, one of the longest standing leaders in America since 1959, is a full-service fountain designer and manufacturer with six decades of experience and is honored to contribute its expertise to this landmark America 250 initiative ahead of the July 4, 2026 celebration.This national effort brings together laborers, suppliers, contractors, designers, and visionaries with a shared purpose: renewing some of the most historically significant public spaces surrounding the U.S. Capitol, the National Mall, Union Station, and the greater Washington, D.C. area. The project reflects a spirit of unity, mutual respect, and collaboration, values that have defined the country since its founding and continue to guide its future.Roman Fountains’ role in the initiative centers on fountain design , engineering, and the manufacturing of specialized fountain systems and equipment. From conceptual design through detailed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering, the company provides complete fountain system solutions that are manufactured, tested, and delivered for installation by project partners. This approach ensures that each water feature performs exactly as designed while preserving the historical integrity of the surrounding environment.The America 250 restoration scope includes work at several prominent fountain and park locations across Washington, D.C., including Columbus Circle, John Marshall Park, Rawlins Park, the General Sheridan Memorial, Meridian Hill, and Freedom Park. Each site presents unique technical and historical considerations, requiring precise coordination across teams and an expedited timeline that many have described as nearly impossible. Despite these challenges, the collaborative group remains committed to delivering high-quality results in time for the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration.Roman Fountains is proud to collaborate with Cascade Fountains, Terra Constructs, and other trusted partners as part of this large-scale, fast-moving restoration effort. Together, the teams are working to ensure that these iconic fountains are renewed with care, respect, and long-term performance in mind, creating spaces that can be enjoyed by visitors, residents, and future generations.As restoration work continues, the America 250 initiative serves as a visible reminder of what can be achieved when American companies come together around a common cause. The renewal of Washington, D.C.’s historic fountains stands not only as a tribute to the nation’s past, but also as a celebration of the craftsmanship, collaboration, and shared values that continue to shape its future.About Roman FountainsFounded more than 60 years ago, Roman Fountains is a pioneering leader in the architectural water feature industry. The company provides complete fountain design and manufacturing services, from early concept development through detailed engineering and system delivery. With a specialized focus on mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, Roman Fountains ensures that every fountain performs as intended.Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Roman Fountains operates a dedicated manufacturing and assembly facility with indoor and outdoor testing capabilities, supporting consistent quality control for every system produced. Built on a culture of responsive customer service, the company works closely with clients and partners to meet budgets, deadlines, and performance expectations, while making installation and ongoing maintenance as seamless as possible.To learn more about Roman Fountains’ 60-year legacy in fountain design, engineering, and manufacturing, visit romanfountains.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.