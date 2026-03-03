Will To Escape Named a Winner in the 2025 'Best of Morty' Awards

Local attraction recognized as best among 50,000+ immersive experiences worldwide.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will To Escape announced today that it has been named a Best of Morty award winner for the third year in a row.

This prestigious accolade identifies Will To Escape as a standout attraction in the global immersive entertainment industry, highlighting it as a "must-visit" destination for travelers and locals alike.

Morty is the leading app for discovering, rating, and tracking immersive experiences like escape rooms and haunts. The Best of Morty awards are a benchmark for excellence in the escape room and immersive industries, using millions of ratings from hundreds of thousands of dedicated users to honor just a few hundred exceptional attractions out of 50,000+ tracked worldwide.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition," said Kirk Eppenstein, Chief Operating Wizard of Will To Escape. "Our team works incredibly hard to create immersive, memorable experiences, and being named a winner validates that passion. It puts us in the top tier of attractions not just in Florida, but globally."

To book an experience at Will To Escape and see why it was voted a Best of Morty winner, visit www.WillToEscape.com.

To view the full list of 2025 Best of Morty winners, visit https://morty.app/blog/best-of-morty-2025.

Visit Newsroom
