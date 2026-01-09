Anchorage Group Leads Art Investment Funds

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anchorage Group introduced its Art Investment Fund (AIFM) at the Sonnenhof Relais & Chateaux Hotel in Vaduz, highlighting an FMA (Liechtenstein)-regulated, secure platform for art as an alternative asset class. The event marked a significant milestone in the firm’s expansion into art investment, attracting investors and collectors seeking newopportunities.Founded in 2024, Anchorage Art offers confidential representation for buyers and sellers, access to a global network of artworks, secure digital databases, due diligence, regulatory compliance, and collaboration with leading historians, curators, and restorers. In partnership with its Swiss affiliate, Anchorage currently safeguards over 250 Old Masterartworks in a Swiss free port.The Art Investment Fund features carefully vetted artworks with both cultural and financial value. Its sub-fund model enables collectors to unlock liquidity from their holdings and use art as financial capital. By structuring art as an investment, Anchorage brings clarity, confidence, and control to the market, transforming how art assets are held, valued, and financed worldwide.About Anchorage Group:Founded in 2000, London-based Anchorage Group has advised blue-chip corporations, institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals for over two decades on investment, restructuring, corporate strategy, asset and property management, wealth preservation, and communications.Anchorage Art provides clients with secure, confidential, and strategically guided access to the global art market.

