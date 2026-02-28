Anchorage’s Art Investment Fund: Leading the way in transforming art into a regulated, high-performance asset class

Founder of Anchorage Group, Roberto Pucciano

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, February 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the luxurious ambience of the Fairmont Hotel Monte Carlo, a pivotal discussion took place, signalling a new chapter for the global art market. Roberto Pucciano, founder of London's Anchorage Group, and Massimo Lucidi, President of the E-Novation Foundation, and a well-known economic journalist, introduced an innovative investment concept: the Anchorage an Art Fund for professional investors.Pucciano, along with relationship advisor and fund structuring expert Yevgeni Pavlovski and a select group of international professional investors, addressed the "elephant in the room"—the long-standing issues of transparency and trustworthiness in art investment. Unlike others, Pucciano is a true pioneer, bolstering his professional credentials with a deep personal passion and a private collector club featuring more than 300 carefully chosen pieces. This dedication demonstrates to investors that art fund investments are not just an idea but a tangible, sustainable opportunity capable of generating impressive returns when the right fund structure is chosen.Although the art world has frequently faced criticism for subjective valuations and unreliable operators who cannot substantiate their claims, the planned Anchorage Group art fund will be underpinned by rigorous institutional discipline. To address the industry's greatest challenge—the trustworthiness of valuations—Pucciano and his team collaborate exclusively with the most reputable and certified external valuers, art specialists and financial service providers. This ensures that each blue-chip asset in the fund is supported by precise, market-verified data, offering investors the security and confidence they deserve.Choosing Liechtenstein as the fund's domicile aligns the artist's spirit with the regulated investor protection and precision of private equity under European law. By utilising an AAA-rated jurisdiction with a stable legal system and strict AML standards, the fund will provide investors worldwide with peace of mind through EEA passporting for European distribution and access to Swiss international capital. This institutional framework ensures that the protection and security of every artwork will be managed by a team of professional, licensed bank asset and fund managers, banks, and auditors, forming a structure that is transparent and highly regulated.The Anchorage Art Fund aims to raise mid-hundreds of millions of euros, catering to professional and institutional investors seeking access to a specialised, often hard-to-enter market. This model serves two main purposes: it enables investors to diversify their portfolios with high-quality blue-chip artworks and gives collectors strategic benefits by allowing them to purchase at 30-50% Lombard. The Art Fund is slated for a formal capital commitment in late Spring 2026, after all regulatory procedures are completed.Anchorage Group, established in 2000 by Roberto Pucciano, is a multidisciplinary firm based in London that specialises in geopolitical advisory, M&A, and asset management. Its subsidiary, Anchorage Asset Management AG, provides extensive financial expertise to the high-value art market.Media Contact: Anchorage Asset Management AGNote: The art fund will be registered and approved by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) of Liechtenstein and notified for distribution to professional and qualified investors, subject to the financial instrument distribution rules in each jurisdiction. The Anchorage Art Fund is currently in the pre-registration phase. Technical materials and fund details will be available for professional investors upon request. This material is not intended for marketing the fund shares in the EEA.

