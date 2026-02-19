‘Joachim and the Apocalypse’ arrives in Germany | ‘Joachim und die Apokalypse’ kommt nach Deutschland

Gemini said Official poster for the film "Joachim and the Apocalypse" Offizielles Plakat zum Film „Joachim und die Apokalypse“

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The film about the revolutionary monk Joachim of Fiore will be available on Prime Video for German audiences starting February 20, 2026.Der Film über den revolutionären Mönch Joachim von Fiore ist ab dem 20. Februar 2026 auf Prime Video für das deutsche Publikum verfügbar.Starting February 20, 2026, the award-winning film JOACHIM AND THE APOCALYPSE arrives exclusively on Prime Video in Germany. Following international acclaim in Italy, the US, and the UK, this cinematic work—considered for the Oscars—explores the prophecies of Joachim of Fiore, the 12th-century monk who heralded the “Age of the Spirit.” Directed by Jordan River and produced by Delta Star Pictures, the film offers a powerful reflection on humanity's destiny, blending historical depth with contemporary spiritual questions.Ab dem 20. Februar 2026 ist der preisgekrönte Film JOACHIM UND DIE APOKALYPSE exklusiv auf Prime Video in Deutschland verfügbar. Nach internationalen Erfolgen in Italien, den USA und Großbritannien erreicht dieses Werk, das unter anderem für die Oscarsberücksichtigt wurde, nun das deutsche Publikum. Der Film von Regisseur Jordan River (Delta Star Pictures) beleuchtet die Prophezeiungen des Joachim von Fiore, eines Mönchs des 12. Jahrhunderts und Verkünders des „Zeitalters des Geistes“, und bietet eine tiefgreifende Reflexion über das Schicksal der Menschheit.The narrative explores universal themes of inner strength and the struggle between good and evil. Joachim’s influence spans centuries, inspiring figures from Dante to Michelangelo and Hegel. Notably, one of the three orPriiginal copies of his medieval manuscript, the Liber Figurarum, is preserved in Dresden, Germany. The film’s journey continues globally, with a Japanese release set for March 30, coinciding with a high-profile event screening in Rome featuring Vatican dignitaries such as Mons. Tiziano Ghirelli and Card. Fabio Baggio.Die Erzählung widmet sich universellen Themen wie der inneren Stärke und dem Kampf zwischen Gut und Böse. Der Einfluss von Joachim von Fiore reicht über Jahrhunderte hinweg und inspirierte Persönlichkeiten von Dante bis hin zu Michelangelo und Hegel. Ein besonderer Bezug zu Deutschland besteht durch den Liber Figurarum: Einer der weltweit nur drei existierenden Original-Codices wird in Dresden aufbewahrt. Der globale Weg des Films setzt sich fort: Am 30. März folgt der Kinostart in Japan, zeitgleich mit einer exklusiven Vorführung in Rom unter Teilnahme hochrangiger Vertreter des Vatikans wie Mons. Tiziano Ghirelli und Kardinal Fabio Baggio.Inspired by the Book of Revelation, the film presents Joachim as a “prophet of hope” for both believers and non-believers. It posits that Paradise is found within human history once the “inner apocalypse” is overcome. This message is delivered through cutting-edge technology, shot in 12K resolution and utilizing chromotherapy and Theta Wave frequencies to stimulate a deeper emotional resonance and meditative state in the viewer.Inspiriert von der Offenbarung des Johannes, präsentiert der Film Joachim als „Propheten der Hoffnung“ für Gläubige und Nichtgläubige gleichermaßen. Die Vision des Abtes besagt, dass das Paradies innerhalb der menschlichen Zeit liegt, sobald die „innere Apokalypse“ ist überwunden. Diese Botschaft wird durch technologische Innovationen unterstützt: Gedreht in 12K-Auflösung, nutzt der Film Chromotherapie und Theta-Wellen-Frequenzen, um beim Zuschauer eine tiefere emotionale Resonanz und einen Zustand der Introspektion zu fördern.JOACHIM AND THE APOCALYPSE is available on Prime Video in the USA, UK, Italy, and—as of February 20, 2026—Germany.JOACHIM UND DIE APOKALYPSE ist auf Prime Video in den USA, Großbritannien, Italien und – ab dem 20. Februar 2026 – auch in Deutschland verfügbar.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.