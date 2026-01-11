RF Controls, Qualcomm, and Inventec Introduce Secure, Scalable CS-EDGE ALxEG Edge Gateway for Intelligent RFID

Secure, Scalable CS-EDGE ALxEG Edge Gateway for Intelligent RFID

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RF Controls LLC, Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Inventec Corporation (TPE: 2356) are pleased to announce the production availability of the CS-EDGE Advance Linux Edge Gateway (ALxEG), the first production product integrating the QualcommDragonwing™ QCS6490, the Qualcomm Linux microPlatform (LmP), and the Qualcomm Foundries CI/CD OTA service. Two models are now available: Ethernet-Connected and Ethernet/Wi-Fi-Connected.Both the CS-EDGE and CS-EDGE-WLAN ALxEG models can be purchased from RF Controls and are fully compatible for retrofitting existing or deploying new Bi-Directional Electronically Steerable Phased-Array UHF RFID Smart Antenna systems.________________________________________CS-EDGE ALxEG Feature Summary• Supports CS-445B, CS-490, and upcoming Smart Antenna models.• Integrates:o Securely Hosted RF Controls’ RFC Operating System and Antenna Control Module (ACM) Softwareo Qualcomm Technologies ecosystem, including: Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6490 Processor Qualcomm Linux microPlatform (LmP) Foundries Factory CI/CD OTA Service, featuring:• The Update Framework (TUF) for securing both online and offline updates• Secure, trustworthy connectivity via each device’s unique identity key and certificate using TLS ISO 27001 Compliance Accreditation________________________________________Executive CommentaryTom Ellinwood, Co-Founder and CEO of RF Controls, stated:“The addition of the CS-EDGE ALxEG to our product portfolio provides the basis for scalable, secure, and trustworthy edge UHF RFID sensing of assets, as well as RFID-AI™, the advanced distributed edge processing of these data.”Graham Bloy, Co-Founder and CTO of RF Controls, added:“Our collaboration with Qualcomm and Inventec brought the needed expertise for this product development and offering.”Art Miller, Vice President, Business Development and Global Head of Retail, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said:“Qualcomm is delighted to have collaborated with RF Controls and Inventec on integrating the capabilities of all three companies. The CS-EDGE ALxEG unlocks significant value for augmented productivity through advanced AI processing using secure and trustworthy edge data.”Ed King, Vice President, Inventec North America, commented:“Inventec has been working with Qualcomm on the Dragonwing™ platform for years, and the addition of RF Controls as a first mover for this secure, trustworthy edge processor was essential to releasing this innovative product offering.”________________________________________See It at NRF 2026Qualcomm Incorporated is exhibiting at NRF 2026, January 11–13, 2026, at the Javits Center, NYC.The RF Controls CS-EDGE ALxEG is featured as part of Qualcomm’s technology showcase, Empowering Retail: From Storefront to Intelligent Edge in the Agentic AI Era, at Booth #6729.________________________________________About RF ControlsRF Controls is a technology leader in high-accuracy passive UHF RFID and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), delivering enterprise asset visibility and automation across DoD, manufacturing, logistics, and retail. The company’s patented bi-directional electronically steerable phased-array antenna technology uniquely enables continuous, hands-free location of tagged assets with industry-leading precision—positioning RF Controls as a differentiated provider within a rapidly expanding RTLS market.With a strong intellectual property portfolio, scalable deployment models, and partnerships with leading integrators and technology platforms, RF Controls is positioned to capture accelerating demand for supply chain transparency, automation, and data-driven operational intelligence. The company’s solutions help reduce labor costs, mitigate shrink, increase throughput, and unlock real-time insights that drive measurable ROI for global enterprises.Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RF Controls delivers production-ready solutions that align with Industry 4.0 and digital transformation initiatives across both private and public sector markets. Learn more at www.rf-controls.com About QualcommQualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere. For more than 40 years, Qualcomm has driven breakthrough technologies across AI, high-performance low-power computing, and world-leading connectivity. Snapdragonplatforms power exceptional consumer experiences, while Qualcomm Dragonwing™ products enable enterprise and industrial partners to scale innovation. Together with its ecosystem, Qualcomm is engineering human progress.About InventecInventec is a global technology manufacturer with nearly 50 years of experience designing and producing enterprise servers, computing platforms, and intelligent devices. The company provides advanced infrastructure solutions for cloud computing, AI workloads, and edge applications to leading technology brands worldwide.

