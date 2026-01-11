RF Controls and Wachter Announce Partnership to Deliver Seamless, Enterprise-Scale UHF RFID RTLS Deployments Nationwide

RF Controls' overhead, passive UHF RFID Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS)

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RF Controls LLC, a global leader in overhead, passive UHF RFID Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), and Wachter , Inc., a nationwide technology solutions integrator, today announced a strategic partnership enabling the turnkey deployment and upgrade of RF Controls’ Bi-Directional Electronically Steerable Phased-Array UHF RFID Smart Antenna systems across enterprise environments.Through this partnership, Wachter customers gain access to a complete RTLS deployment model—combining RF Controls’ precision location technology with Wachter’s nationwide engineering, installation, and lifecycle support capabilities. The collaboration ensures enterprise clients can seamlessly implement item-level tracking and automation at scale, from pilot deployments to full production rollouts across distributed facilities.________________________________________Transforming Visibility and Operational Efficiency for Wachter CustomersWachter customers deploying RF Controls’ UHF RFID Smart Antenna systems will benefit from:• True item-level visibility in real time — enabling accurate tracking of assets, inventory, tools, equipment, and materials without handheld scanners or manual processes.• Hands-free, overhead coverage — reducing infrastructure footprint and minimizing disruption to floor operations, production lines, retail paths, and logistics workflows.• Passive, battery-free tagging — lowering total cost of ownership compared to active RFID or BLE, with scalable use cases across thousands to millions of tagged items.• Immediate integration with enterprise platforms — including WMS, MES, ERP, and automation systems to support predictive analytics, accurate replenishment, loss prevention, and digital twin initiatives.• Nationwide deployment and support — leveraging Wachter’s U.S.-based W-2 workforce for installation, commissioning, validation, and ongoing onsite and remote service.Together, the companies are positioned to help enterprises reduce labor requirements for manual scanning, improve inventory accuracy, increase workflow throughput, and accelerate automation initiatives—without requiring major facility redesigns.________________________________________Executive CommentaryTom Ellinwood, Co-Founder and CEO, RF Controls LLC“Wachter’s experience in enterprise system deployments provides our customers the means to meet their operational needs,” said Ellinwood. “This partnership delivers a seamless path for organizations to transform their operations with real-time visibility and intelligence.”Graham Bloy, Co-Founder and CTO, RF Controls LLC“At enterprise scale, location accuracy, system reliability, and deployment consistency are non-negotiable,” said Bloy. “Retailers today need continuous, item-level visibility to support omnichannel fulfillment, reduce shrink, and improve in-store execution. This partnership reinforces RF Controls’ strategy of pairing differentiated IP with best-in-class deployment partners to accelerate enterprise adoption of real-time location intelligence as a foundational layer for RFID-AI™ driven operations.”Matt Tyler, VP of Strategic Innovation, Wachter, Inc.“We’re delighted to be RF Controls’ partner for advanced UHF RFID Smart Antenna Systems deployment,” said Tyler. “This collaboration allows Wachter customers to take advantage of real-time item visibility and automation technologies that materially improve productivity and decision-making across their operations.”________________________________________Meet Us at NRF 2026Wachter Incorporated will be exhibiting in Booth 4133 at NRF 2026, January 11–13, 2026, at the Javits Center in New York City, where the companies will highlight deployment models and customer applications.________________________________________About RF ControlsRF Controls is a technology leader in high-accuracy passive UHF RFID and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), delivering enterprise asset visibility and automation across DoD, manufacturing, logistics, and retail. The company’s patented bi-directional electronically steerable phased-array antenna technology uniquely enables continuous, hands-free location of tagged assets with industry-leading precision—positioning RF Controls as a differentiated provider within a rapidly expanding RTLS market.With a strong intellectual property portfolio, scalable deployment models, and partnerships with leading integrators and technology platforms, RF Controls is positioned to capture accelerating demand for supply chain transparency, automation, and data-driven operational intelligence. The company’s solutions help reduce labor costs, mitigate shrink, increase throughput, and unlock real-time insights that drive measurable ROI for global enterprises.Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RF Controls delivers production-ready solutions that align with Industry 4.0 and digital transformation initiatives across both private and public sector markets. Learn more at www.rf-controls.com ________________________________________About WachterWachter, Inc., has been at the forefront of providing top-notch IT solutions across the nation for decades. As a leading nationwide IT Solutions Integrator, Wachter has developed unparalleled expertise in technology. Wachter's engineers and project managers leverage our nationwide W-2 workforce of technicians to converge electrical, data, security, and automation into intelligent building systems. Wachter's proven track record of excellence across various technologies we are committed to providing our clients with the best-in-class IT solutions. For more information https://www.wachter.com

