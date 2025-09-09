United States Marine Corps Wins Best RFID Implementation for Groundbreaking MCPIC RTLS System

RF Controls' CS-490 RFID-Based RTLS Smart Antennas Installed as Part of MCPIC System Marine Corps Platform Integration Center (MCPIC)

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Marine Corps has been honored with the Best RFID Implementation (Other Industry) award at RFID JOURNAL LIVE! 2025 for its innovative development and deployment of the Marine Corps Platform Integration Center ( MCPIC ) — a transformative system that is revolutionizing asset management and operational readiness across the Corps.The MCPIC platform leverages advanced Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, including RF Controls ’ Passive RTLS Overhead Antennas, to provide real-time visibility into mission-critical equipment. By tagging and tracking key assets with inexpensive, battery-free, passive RFID tags the system has dramatically improved inventory efficiency and accuracy. What once required weeks of manual inventory now takes just hours — a breakthrough that not only enhances mission readiness but also yields substantial cost savings.Through the implementation of MCPIC, the Marine Corps has achieved:• Dramatic reduction in inventory time – from weeks to mere hours.• Significant increase in inventory accuracy, ensuring critical gear is accounted for and mission ready.• Millions of dollars in labor savings, thanks to automation and streamlined processes.“This recognition underscores the Marine Corps’ commitment to operational excellence and innovation,” said Tom Ellinwood, Co-Founder and CEO of RF Controls.“MCPIC represents a leap forward in how the Marine Corps manage and maintain their equipment, ensuring the Marines are always prepared and equipped, utilizing technology initially conceived for Target Acquisition Systems,” Graham Bloy, Co-Founder and CTO of RF Controls.The RFID Journal Awards recognize excellence in the use of RFID technology across a range of industries. The Marine Corps’ achievement highlights the growing importance of smart logistics and asset tracking in military operations and sets a new benchmark for efficiency in defense logistics.For more information about the Marine Corps Platform Integration Center, please visit MCPIC at www.bic.marines.mil/MCPIC/ About MCPICThe Marine Corps Platform Integration Center (MCPIC) is a centralized logistics and asset visibility hub designed to modernize how the Marine Corps manages mission-critical equipment. Located at Blount Island, MCPIC enables real-time tracking of thousands of items using RFID and RTLS technologies. By enhancing visibility, accountability, and readiness, MCPIC ensures that Marines are fully equipped and mission-ready with minimal delay.About RF ControlsHeadquartered in St. Louis, RF Controls is a leader in connecting the physical and digital worlds through its advanced, overhead, Passive Battery-Free RFID Real-Time Location System (RTLS). Proudly made in the USA, the company’s award-winning CS Smart Antenna - recognized as Best New Product by RFID Journal in 2019 - provides continuous, hands-free visibility into the precise location of tagged assets. By combining real-time, item-level data with AI-driven analytics, RF Controls empowers logistics, manufacturing, retail, and defense operations - including the U.S. Department of Defense - to make smarter, faster decisions, optimize workflows, and unlock insights previously out of reach. RF Controls’ technology is shaping the future of AI-enabled smart environments, delivering unmatched efficiency, accuracy, and operational intelligence.

