Intelligent Waves Named a 2025 Tech Culture Award Recipient by TMCnet
Launched in 2015, the TMCnet Workplace Excellence Awards for Tech Culture highlight companies that cultivate outstanding environments for collaboration, innovation, recruitment, retention, and overall employee well-being. Winners are selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of their culture initiatives, benefits, leadership vision, and programs that empower employees to grow and succeed.
Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves, said, “We are honored to receive the 2025 TMCnet Tech Culture Award,” said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves. “Strong technology culture does not happen by accident. It is built on trust, a clear mission, and an environment that encourages technical teams to think critically, collaborate openly, and take ownership of outcomes. This recognition reflects the intentional culture our people have built and the standard we hold ourselves to as a technology organization supporting national security missions.”
About Intelligent Waves
Intelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.
About TMC
For over 25 years, TMC has recognized technology companies with awards in multiple categories. The TMCnet Workplace Excellence Award for Tech Culture celebrates organizations that demonstrate workplace excellence, employee engagement, and innovation across the communications and technology sector. For more information, visit www.tmcnet.com/awards.
