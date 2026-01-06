Orion Governance Announces Competitive Takeout Program for Legacy Data & AI Governance Platforms

Orion Governance Competitive Takeout Program

A Competitive Takeout Program designed to help organizations escape the high cost and complexity of legacy metadata management and data governance tools.

We’re offering a clear, low risk escape route to a modern platform that consolidates capabilities, slashes costs, and finally makes trusted data for AI a practical reality.” — Greg Moffett, Senior Vice President of Sales of Orion Governance

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orion Governance, the provider of the leading comprehensive data management platform , today launched a Competitive Takeout Program designed to help organizations escape the high cost and complexity of legacy metadata management and data governance tools. The program provides a streamlined path to adopt Orion’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), a unified platform that reduces total cost of ownership (TCO) while delivering superior lineage, automation, and integrated AI governance.Current market solutions often create more problems than they solve. Common customer frustrations include:--Fragmented Capabilities: A patchwork of poorly integrated tools for catalog, lineage, and quality.--Implementation Burden: Lengthy, complex deployments measured in months or years--Limited Automation:--Manual processes that fail to scale.--High and unpredictable Costs:--High licensing fees and hidden expenses for integration and maintenance.Orion Governance’s EIIG platform is engineered to resolve these challenges. It natively integrates core governance components, data catalog, end-to-end lineage, data quality, observability, and a data marketplace into a single, automated fabric. Supporting over 70 technologies from Mainframes to modern Python and Java ecosystems, EIIG creates a unified "single pane of glass" for all enterprise information flows. Its innovative architecture ensures a lightweight yet highly scalable deployment, often in weeks, not months.For financial services institutions facing stringent regulations like BCBS 239 and Basel III, EIIG’s certified end-to-end lineage and embedded governance controls are particularly transformative. The platform empowers them to:--Ensure data accuracy, completeness, and integrity across systems.--Map precise, field-level lineage from source to report for traceability.--Enforce robust governance policies with full audit trails.--Deliver timely, reliable regulatory and risk reporting."The takeout program is a direct response to enterprises feeling trapped by their incumbent vendor," said Greg Moffett, Senior Vice President of Sales of Orion Governance. "We’re not just offering a better product; we’re offering a clear, low risk escape route to a modern platform that consolidates capabilities, slashes costs, and finally makes trusted data for AI a practical reality."About the Competitive Takeout Program:The program offers 50% off competitor’s annual subscription price including user base pricing with a 2-year term. Any customers migrating from Ab Initio, Alation, Atlan, Collibra, IBM or Informatica are eligible for this promotion, which is available on January 12, 2026, and running through Q1, 2026.Orion Governance is proactively accelerating market leadership through a focused program designed to empower organizations seeking a superior, more agile data governance solution than currently provided by competitors. This strategic initiative underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled innovation and operational efficiency, directly addressing the limitations often found in legacy or less robust platforms. We are confident this competitive takeout program will solidify Orion's position as the industry standard for comprehensive and intelligent data governance.About Orion GovernanceOrion Governance was founded in 2017 with a mission to disrupt the information management space. The company’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) leverages deep knowledge of technologies, AI/ML, and LLMs in providing a vendor/technology/cloud agnostic single-pane view and near real-time capabilities through the most comprehensive knowledge graph in the industry. The EIIG has persona-based visualizations to create a self-defined data fabric with detailed data lineage, cataloging, traceability, augmented data quality, and analytics capabilities; ML/AI automation enables enterprises to take control of their complex IT landscape in near real-time.Customers include Global 5000 companies in banking insurance, retail, healthcare, telecom, and information technology. Orion’s technology has been pivotal to several Global banks in helping them comply with Basel III endgame and other critical regulations. In addition to this, key use cases include acceleration of cloud migration/modernization, data governance and regulatory compliance, and cost optimization.Orion is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in other US cities, Estonia, Sweden, Singapore, Germany, India, and Ecuador.

