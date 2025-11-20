Orion Governance Gets Honorable Mention in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Metadata Management

Oiron Governance

Orion Governance's EIIG is recognized as an integrated platform that dynamically connects and contextualizes metadata assets

This is a proud moment for Orion Governance as we advance our pursuit of building the most comprehensive data fabric and metadata management platform” — Ramesh Shurma

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orion Governance, a leading provider of metadata management and data fabric solutions , today announced that it has been recognized with Honorable Mention in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Metadata Management. Orion Governance maintains that, with its latest disruptive innovations to bridge data and metadata management, it is well positioned to enable enterprises to accelerate the delivery of trusted and governed data for AI.Ramesh Shurma, Founder and CEO of Orion Governance stated: “This is a proud moment for Orion Governance as we advance our pursuit of building the most comprehensive data fabric and metadata management platform. Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG), our flagship product, unifies capabilities encompassing real-time data profiling, augmented data quality, dynamic masking, end-to-end field-level lineage , dynamic cataloging, Impact analysis, data observability, and a data marketplace , in addition to seamlessly and automatically connecting disparate systems in a hybrid cloud environment . Offering comprehensive and converged data management, this powerful combination is a true difference-maker that allows data-driven organizations to maintain trust in data, support regulatory compliance, accelerate application modernization, and more effectively achieve their desired business outcomes.”About Orion GovernanceOrion Governance was founded in 2017 with a mission to disrupt the information management space. The company’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) leverages deep knowledge of technologies, AI/ML, and LLMs in providing a vendor/technology/cloud agnostic single-pane view and near real-time capabilities through the most comprehensive knowledge graph in the industry. The EIIG has persona-based visualizations to create a self-defined data fabric with detailed data lineage, cataloging, traceability, augmented data quality, and analytics capabilities; ML/AI automation enables enterprises to take control of their complex IT landscape in near real-time.Customers include Global 5000 companies in banking insurance, retail, healthcare, telecom, and information technology. Orion’s technology has been pivotal to several Global banks in helping them comply with Basel III endgame and other critical regulations. In addition to this, key use cases include acceleration of cloud migration/modernization, data governance and regulatory compliance, and cost optimization.Orion is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in other US cities, Estonia, Sweden, Singapore, Germany, India, and Ecuador.To learn more about Orion Governance, please visit: www.oriongovernance.com

