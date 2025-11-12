Orion Governance Announces New Integration with Sonar to Enhance Data and AI Governance with Code Quality Assurance

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orion Governance, a leading provider of metadata management and data fabric solutions, today announced a strategic integration with Sonar, the industry standard for code quality and automated code review. Orion’s integration with Sonar will allow enterprises to harvest metadata from high-quality, secure code—accelerating and strengthening their data and AI governance initiatives.“We are extremely excited to partner with Sonar to extend data governance down to the code level,” said Ramesh Shurma, Founder and CEO of Orion Governance. “The synergy between Sonar and Orion Governance enables organizations to eliminate code clutter, reduce associated costs and risks, elevate code quality, and ultimately establish a trustworthy data foundation that drives confident business decisions.”"Trustworthy data and effective AI governance are impossible without confidence in the underlying code. That’s why Orion Governance's integration of SonarQube into their platform is so important,” said Jeff Clawson, Head of Technology Partnerships. “This integration directly addresses a critical need, giving enterprises a clear line of sight from the quality of their code to the reliability of their data and AI initiatives."By incorporating code governance as part of the AI governance, this integration partnership uniquely bridges the gap between software development and enterprise data and AI governance, enabling organizations to:● Optimize code maintainability in the Age of GenAI● Improve visibility into code-level metadata ● Ensure code quality and security standards across development lifecycles● Build a trusted foundation for AI and analytics initiativesSonar empowers developers to find and fix both code quality and code security issues across their entire codebase. Its SonarQube solution automates reviews and provides actionable code intelligence for all code—first-party, AI-generated, third-party open source.About SonarSonar is the industry standard for automated code review, integrating code quality and code security into a single platform built for the AI-coding era. Sonar provides the essential, independent verification of all code—AI-generated and developer-written—so development teams can find and fix security, reliability, and maintainability issues quickly and effectively. Rooted in the open source community, Sonar's solutions support over 35 programming languages and are used by 7M+ developers across 400K organizations, including Barclays, MasterCard, and T-Mobile.To learn more about Sonar, please visit: www.sonar.com About Orion GovernanceOrion Governance was founded in 2017 with a mission to disrupt the information management space. The company’s Enterprise Information Intelligence Graph (EIIG) leverages deep knowledge of technologies, AI/ML, and LLMs in providing a vendor/technology/cloud agnostic single-pane view and near real-time capabilities through the most comprehensive knowledge graph in the industry. The EIIG has persona-based visualizations to create a self-defined data fabric with detailed data lineage, cataloging, traceability, augmented data quality, and analytics capabilities; ML/AI automation enables enterprises to take control of their complex IT landscape in near real-time.Customers include Global 5000 companies in banking insurance, retail, healthcare, telecom, and information technology. Orion’s technology has been pivotal to several Global banks in helping them comply with Basel III endgame and other critical regulations. In addition to this, key use cases include acceleration of cloud migration/modernization, data governance and regulatory compliance, and cost optimization.Orion is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in other US cities, Estonia, Sweden, Singapore, Germany, India, and Ecuador.To learn more about Orion Governance, please visit: www.oriongovernance.com

