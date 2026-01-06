23rd State Introduces BLUSH CRUSH Infused Bubbly in Elegant 750mL Bottles

Blush Crush Infused Bubbly 23rd State Official Logo What to expect from hemp beverages.

Premium sparkling cannabis beverage now available in wine-inspired format, perfect for elevated celebrations and sophisticated gatherings.

We've seen incredible demand for beverages that feel celebratory and elegant, BLUSH CRUSH in the 750mL format answers that call perfectly. It's designed for sharing and for creating memorable moments.” — Leah Kollross, Founder 23rd State

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 23rd State, a leading innovator in premium hemp-infused beverages, proudly announces the launch of BLUSH CRUSH Infused Bubbly in 750mL bottles. This sparkling wine-inspired beverage combines sophisticated flavor profiles with a balanced blend of 10mg THC and 10mg CBG per bottle, offering consumers an elegant alternative for celebrations and special moments.BLUSH CRUSH delivers a complex sensory experience that marries lush grape varietals with golden apricot sweetness and creamy vanilla warmth. The beverage features distinctive tasting notes of white cedar for earthy depth, complemented by bright lemon and peppercorn accents. Inspired by classic vintage wines, the formulation includes a touch of sweet vermouth and tannin to create a balanced, dry finish that lingers on the palate."BLUSH CRUSH represents our commitment to creating premium cannabis beverages that don't compromise on taste or experience," said Leah Kollross, Founder at 23rd State. "The 750mL bottle format brings an element of sophistication to cannabis consumption, making it perfect for toasts, dinner parties, and any occasion that calls for something special."The cannabinoid blend of THC and CBG offers a unique balanced experience. THC provides relaxing and mood-boosting qualities, while CBG, often called the "mother of all cannabinoids," delivers focus-enhancing and energizing effects. This thoughtful combination creates a refreshing experience that elevates the senses without overwhelming them. BLUSH CRUSH 750mL bottles are ideal for a variety of occasions, including evening relaxation after a long day, sophisticated celebrations and gatherings, social events with friends, and personal self-care moments. The larger format provides excellent value while maintaining the premium quality and consistent effects that consumers expect from 23rd State.Each bottle is crafted with high-quality, natural ingredients including carbonated water, cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, grape juice concentrate, apricot juice concentrate, natural flavors and extracts, hemp-derived emulsion, salt, and phosphoric acid. The beverage is low in calories and contains no unnecessary additives.Every batch of BLUSH CRUSH undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure quality, potency, and compliance. Consumers can access complete lab results by scanning the QR code on each bottle, demonstrating 23rd State's commitment to transparency and product safety.BLUSH CRUSH is now available for purchase on the 23rd State website at www.23state.com and soon at select retail locations nationwide. The product is also available in convenient 4-packs of 12oz cans for consumers seeking portable options.**About 23rd State**23rd State is a premium hemp-infused beverage company dedicated to crafting innovative, full-flavored drinks that deliver consistent, enjoyable experiences. With a focus on quality ingredients, sophisticated flavor profiles, and responsible formulation, 23rd State is redefining cannabis beverages for the modern consumer. The company's product line includes BLUSH CRUSH, FRESH PRESS , CITRA STASH, and SHAKE, each designed to elevate everyday moments.For more information about BLUSH CRUSH and other 23rd State products, visit www.23state.com or follow @23rdstate on social media.**For adult use only. Must be 21+ to purchase. Please consume responsibly. Products contain 0.3% THC or less in compliance with federal regulations.**

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.