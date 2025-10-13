23rd State’s FRESH PRESS and SHAKE Join MoreBetter Cohort to Advance Data-Driven, Evidence-Backed Wellness

FRESH PRESS SHAKE

Designed to deliver clinical-grade, real-world data and consumer insights that empower brands to scientifically validate product performance.

We’re excited to welcome 23rd State into our upcoming cohort. Their quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate wellness brands through real-world research and consumer data.” — MoreBetter Rep

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 23rd State, the Minnesota-based innovator behind FRESH PRESS and SHAKE, is partnering with Morebetter.The partnership marks a major milestone for 23rd State’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and consumer trust. By working with MoreBetter, a global leader in real-world evidence (RWE) research and analytics, FRESH PRESS and SHAKE will undergo comprehensive, data-driven evaluations to measure their impact, efficacy, and customer experience under real-world conditions.Harnessing Real-World Data to Improve WellnessThe collaboration with MoreBetter will enable 23rd State to gather quantitative, statistically significant insights about how consumers use and experience its products. Using clinical-grade study protocols, longitudinal tracking, and consumer surveys, the cohort will assess measurable outcomes such as product satisfaction, effectiveness, and user-reported benefits.“This partnership with MoreBetter allows us to take the guesswork out of wellness,” said Leah Kollross, Founder, 23rd State. “We’ve always believed in creating products that genuinely improve people’s daily experiences — and now we’ll have real-world data to prove it. That’s how we build trust and elevate our products to the next level.”About MoreBetterMoreBetter (morebetter.ltd) is a technology and research platform that provides real-world evidence and consumer insights for health, wellness, and beauty brands. The company specializes in designing real-world studies, placebo-controlled trials, and consumer insight programs that help brands back their claims with data and accelerate product innovation.By combining statistically rigorous study design with fast, scalable analysis, MoreBetter enables participating brands to receive actionable insights in as little as 60–120 days.What This Means for FRESH PRESS and SHAKE CustomersThrough the MoreBetter partnership, 23rd State will be able to:-Validate product efficacy with data collected from real users under real-world conditions.-Refine formulations and packaging based on measurable feedback and outcomes.-Improve product transparency by sharing data-backed results with consumers.-Support claims with credible, scientific insights rather than anecdotal evidence.The studies will also explore how consumers integrate FRESH PRESS and SHAKE into their daily routines — helping 23rd State better understand user behavior, satisfaction, and long-term benefits.“At 23rd State, we’re guided by a simple idea: innovation means listening,” added Leah Kollross. “The insights from the MoreBetter study will help us continuously improve how our products look, taste, feel, and perform — ensuring every experience delivers real value.”About 23rd State23rd State is a Minnesota-based beverage innovation company redefining how consumers experience wellness. Known for its THC-infused drink enhancers, SHAKE Edible Glitter Drops , and FRESH PRESS NA Perry , 23rd State blends premium ingredients, creativity, and cutting-edge science to deliver functional beverages that are as effective as they are enjoyable.With a focus on transparency, data-driven innovation, and product quality, 23rd State continues to lead the growing category of cannabis and wellness.Learn more at 23rd State Morebetter-cohort

