23rd State Marks Its Founding Anniversary With a Message for MS Awareness Month: Joy Is Part of Wellness Too

MS Awareness Month 23rd State Official Logo 23rd State Beverages

Minnesota's cannabis beverage company celebrates its founding anniversary, and the journey that made it all possible.

Today marks an important milestone for me in my MS journey and 23rd State.” — Leah Kollross, Founder 23rd State

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This March, as the world recognizes Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, 23rd State founder Leah Kollross has something worth celebrating: three years of building a brand she never planned to start — but always needed to exist.Founded in 2023, the same year Minnesota made history as the 23rd State to legalize adult-use cannabis, 23rd State was built on a premise that the wellness industry has been slow to embrace: that joy, connection, and celebration are not luxuries. They are part of what it means to feel well. And for the nearly one million Americans living with MS — along with our Founder, Leah, as well as the millions more managing chronic illness, navigating sobriety, or simply rethinking their relationship with alcohol — access to that kind of joy has too often felt out of reach. 23rd State Cannabis Beverage Company is changing that.After two years of rigorous research and development, the brand launched a lineup designed to give everyone, regardless of their health journey, a beautiful, effective, and genuinely celebratory alternative to alcohol. SHAKE, the world's first infused edible glitter drops, transforms any drink into a THC-infused experience with a signature shimmer. FRESH PRESS, a THC + CBG pear cider, delivers a crisp, premium beverage experience without compromise. And Blush Crush Infused Bubbly brings a sparkling, wine-inspired cannabis option to every occasion worth toasting.Each product is formulated with locally sourced, premium cannabis and crafted to meet the moment — whether that moment is a quiet evening at home, a gathering with friends, or a celebration that deserves something special."At 23rd State, we believe wellness and joy belong together," said founder Leah Kollross. "This MS Awareness Month , we want everyone who has ever felt left out of the celebration to know — we made this for you."This anniversary marks not just three years in business, but nearly one year of products in the hands of consumers who have been waiting for exactly this. As the cultural conversation around alcohol alternatives, harm reduction, and intentional living continues to grow, 23rd State stands at the center of it — sparkling, purposeful, and just getting started.23rd State products are available at 23state.com and at select retailers across Minnesota.Learn more about the brand at 23state.com/pages/our-story *23rd State products contain THC and are intended for adults 21+. Please consume responsibly.*

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