Shining Steps ABA Officially Launches In St. Louis

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shining Steps , an organization providing ABA (Applied Behavioral Analysis) therapy to neurodivergent individuals in the comfort of their own home, announces its official launch in the St. Louis area. The firm has been providing services to families throughout the Metro area, and has added staff and opened offices in Chesterfield, MO.ABA (Applied Behavioral Analysis) therapy creates lasting change through evidence-based techniques tailored to each child's unique needs. By breaking complex skills into achievable steps and using positive reinforcement, Shining Steps helps children develop critical communication, social, and life skills that extend beyond therapy sessions. Their approach doesn't just address challenges — it builds on strength, fostering independence and confidence in every environment a child navigates.Shining Steps is under the leadership of founder Aron Stein and Lexi Buchmann, director of care coordination. Stein’s brother is autistic, and in dealing with many related issues, he realized that at the time needed services were not available.“Offering children services like this at a young age can change the trajectory of their lives,” Stein said. “In addition, the ability to bring ABA therapy directly to one’s living room creates a comfortable and familiar environment for a child to thrive. My brother did not have the opportunity to take advantage of this service. I want others to fulfill their potential which is why I started Shining Steps.”Shining Steps’ in-home approach works seamlessly with family routines and eliminates the need for commutes and rigid schedules. “Our therapy adapts to your family’s lifestyle offering convenient session times that work around your commitments. With Shining Steps quality ABA therapy fits into your life — not the other way around.”In addition, Shining Steps is different than other businesses supplying ABA services in that it accepts Medicaid as well as most insurance plans, maintains a seamless process to eliminate long wait times, and offers service flexibility for in-home, in-school and telehealth. It offers ongoing mentorship and training for its team and is interested in speaking with BCBAs (Board Certified Behavior Analysts) and RBTs (Registered Behavior Technicians) seeking new opportunities.“Our goal is to build capabilities that last a lifetime. Through collaborative goal setting and skill development we empower not just the child but the entire family with strategies and techniques that foster independence, confidence and meaningful connections in everyday interactions.”For more call 314-472-5037 or visit https://shining-steps.com

