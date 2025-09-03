High Ransomware Payments in Q2 Spark ThrottleNet to Release Free Baseline IT Security Audit for Local Businesses

ThrottleNet Offers Free Baseline IT Security Audit

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Q2 2025, the average ransomware payment hit a jaw-dropping $1.13 million, according to IT Pro. And it’s not just the big businesses, it’s everyone.As cybercrime continues to escalate, ThrottleNet , a leader in managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions in the Midwest, is calling on businesses of all sizes to strengthen their security posture by ensuring they meet standard IT protections with a free baseline IT security audit The assessment takes less than three minutes to complete and provides immediate insights into what security gaps your business needs to fill before it’s too late.Cybercriminals no longer focus solely on large corporations. Small and mid-sized businesses are increasingly becoming prime targets, with attackers seeking out the easiest vulnerabilities to exploit.“Low-quality, cheap protections put your business at serious risk these days,” said ThrottleNet President George Rosenthal. “Cybercriminals don’t discriminate based on company size. With the help of AI, they’re casting a wide net and snatching anyone that’s vulnerable. If your business is online, you’re on their radar.”ThrottleNet’s Baseline IT Security Audit highlights critical areas every business should be evaluating in 2025, including endpoint protection, access controls, data backup strategies, and monitoring capabilities. By completing the assessment, leaders gain a clear picture of where they stand in the digital business world.About ThrottleNetThrottleNet is passionate about turning frustration into joy by solving IT problems and making their customers’ day better. Their team provides award-winning IT support & security for hundreds of Midwest businesses. With an industry-best 2-minute average response time, they are the most reviewed & trusted managed & co-managed IT support provider in the region. Additionally, their enhanced cybersecurity protections provide peace of mind and safer online environments for their clients so they can focus on what they do best.ThrottleNet is the highest-rated MSP in the Midwest with over 730 Google reviews from happy clients with an average score of 5 stars. They go beyond IT to help their clients improve business operations and save money, too. That’s why more and more Midwest companies are outsourcing all their technology needs to ThrottleNet.Visit throttlenet.com to learn more.

