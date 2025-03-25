ThrottleNet Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in IT Support & Cybersecurity

ThrottleNet Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Reaching 25 years in business is a rare accomplishment, and it’s all thanks to our loyal clients and dedicated team. We love solving our customer’s problems and turning their frustrations into joy!” — George Rosenthal

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThrottleNet, the premier IT Managed Services Provider (MSP) in the Midwest , is proud to announce a major milestone: 25 years in business. Since its inception in 1999, ThrottleNet has been dedicated to delivering top-tier IT support to businesses of all sizes, helping clients stay secure, efficient, and competitive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.This rare achievement is a testament to ThrottleNet’s unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and team excellence. Over the past 25 years, the company has evolved to meet the changing demands of technology, offering cutting-edge services in cybersecurity, cloud solutions, IT consulting, and managed IT support.“This year marks a monumental milestone for ThrottleNet,” said company President, George Rosenthal. “Reaching 25 years in business is a rare accomplishment, and it’s all thanks to our loyal clients and dedicated team. We love solving our customer’s problems and turning their frustrations into joy! Despite the ever-growing presence of cyber threats for businesses, we’re proud to say that none of our clients have ever had to pay a ransom.”ThrottleNet’s success story is deeply rooted in its customer-first approach and its culture of continuous learning and improvement. The company’s team of highly skilled IT professionals is dedicated to providing proactive IT management, minimizing downtime, and keeping clients’ networks safe from cyber threats.Innovation has also been a cornerstone of ThrottleNet’s success, demonstrated by initiatives like the implementation of a peer feedback system and open-book management that empowers employees while promoting transparency. Monthly team huddles celebrate employee achievements, sharing positive client feedback and peer “shout-outs” to recognize extraordinary efforts. This culture of recognition aims to reinforce the company’s values and keeps employees motivated.Over the years, ThrottleNet has received numerous awards and recognitions, including being ranked among the top managed service providers (MSPs) in the world by Channel Futures and holding the #1 spot for best in IT by Small Business Monthly for 10 years in a row.ThrottleNet is committed to continuing its legacy of excellence by embracing new technologies and fostering even stronger client relationships. With a keen focus on cybersecurity and digital transformation, the company aims to empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected world.For more information about ThrottleNet and its services, please visit www.throttlenet.com About ThrottleNet:ThrottleNet is passionate about turning frustration into joy by solving IT problems and making their customers’ day better. Their team provides award-winning IT support & security for hundreds of St. Louis area businesses. With a proven industry-best 2-minute average response time, they are the most reviewed & trusted managed & co-managed IT support provider in the region. Additionally, their enhanced cybersecurity protections provide peace of mind and safer online environments for their clients so that they can focus on what they do best. ThrottleNet is the highest-rated and most reviewed MSP in St. Louis with over 700 Google reviews from happy clients with an average score of 5 stars. They go beyond IT to help their clients improve business operations and save money too. That’s why more and more Midwest companies are outsourcing all their technology needs to ThrottleNet.

