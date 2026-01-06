Apply for unique program that brings native Spanish teachers to Iowa schools

Iowa schools seeking teachers for Spanish and dual-language programs next fall are invited to take part in the innovative Exchange Visiting Teachers from Spain program, which provides opportunities for high-quality world language instruction and cultural exchange.

Through this unique program experience, Iowa public school districts and accredited nonpublic schools can fill vacant Spanish and dual-language teaching positions with highly qualified educators from Spain for a period of up to three to five years. All Spanish educators in the program have at least two years of teaching experience.

“The Exchange Visiting Teachers from Spain program is an amazing opportunity that offers enriched experiences for both the school and teacher from Spain,” said Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, administrative consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “This program benefits everyone, from the students and the local community to the visiting teacher. It’s a wonderful exchange that allows everyone to learn from one another.”

The exchange program is sponsored through a partnership between the Department and the Ministry of Education and Culture of Spain. It was created to address the shortage of qualified Spanish teachers in the state and helps expose students to different world cultures. The program focuses on the exchange of culture and education and offers foreign nationals with opportunities to work in and experience living in Iowa and the United States, which they can apply to their classroom instruction back in Spain.

The Department ensures that exchange visitors and their host schools abide by the program rules and requirements established by the U.S. Department of State and Homeland Security. Teachers are hired in accordance with all other local policies in terms of salary, licensure and local system requirements.

Applications for the 2026-27 exchange program can be submitted through March 20. Application materials and additional information about the exchange program can be found on the Exchange Visiting Teachers from Spain program website.

Questions regarding the Exchange Visiting Teachers from Spain program can be directed to Stefanie Rosenberg Wager at stefanie.wager@iowa.gov.