Iowa launched first-in-the-nation state application for short-term, in-demand programs to access new, federal Workforce Pell grants

Launch reinforces Iowa’s leadership in aligning postsecondary education to workforce outcomes; expands federal financial aid to students with low-income backgrounds enrolled in postsecondary workforce programs that lead to in-demand jobs

The Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Workforce Development highlight the state is the first-in-the-nation to launch its application for short-term, in-demand postsecondary programs seeking to serve students with low-income backgrounds through federal Workforce Pell grants. This is an important milestone supporting an outcomes-driven, coordinated postsecondary and workforce system that advances economic mobility for Iowans.

“Under Governor Reynolds’ leadership, Iowa is proud to be at the forefront of empowering students with high-quality, postsecondary learning that leads to some of our most high-skill, high-demand and high-wage jobs,” said McKenzie Snow, Director of the Iowa Department of Education. “With the nation’s first Workforce Pell application, Iowa will identify postsecondary programs with the best completion, employment, and earnings outcomes, ensuring students get a strong return on their investment and employers have the skilled talent pipelines they need here in Iowa.”

Providing all Iowans with multiple pathways to postsecondary success is a top priority for the state. By expanding federal Pell Grant eligibility to short-term, non-degree programs, which are between eight and 14 weeks in duration, Iowa is accelerating the path to high-demand, high-skill and high-wage careers for more Iowans. Working in partnership with postsecondary education and employers, Iowa’s implementation of Workforce Pell Grants directly aligns education programs with regional labor market needs in fields spanning health care, manufacturing, construction trades and information technology, among others.

"Throughout her administration, Governor Reynolds has been a national leader in adopting innovative and creative workforce development tools including the highly successful Teacher Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship program," said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. "Now her leadership continues by making Iowa the first state in the country to launch the application portal for the Workforce Pell Grant program that will certainly lead to similar success for both Iowa employers and students.”

Enacted in 2025 as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the provision for Workforce Pell will go into effect on July 1, 2026. To ensure postsecondary programs meet federal and state standards for student success and workforce alignment, all interested postsecondary providers must submit their applications to the Iowa Department of Education between April 1 and May 15, 2026.

How Students Can Qualify

While the state reviews provider applications, students interested in pursuing a grant are encouraged to prepare now. To qualify for a Workforce Pell Grant, a student must:

Complete the FAFSA and meet need-based eligibility requirements: The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available now and is a mandatory requirement for eligibility.

Enroll in an Approved Program: Students must enroll in an authorized Workforce Pell program. Please note that all programs are currently pending state and U.S. Department of Education approval, which is expected later this year.

Once a student is accepted into an approved program, the postsecondary institution will confirm their Workforce Pell eligibility.

Information for Postsecondary Providers

Postsecondary institutions can access the application, eligibility criteria and technical guidance on the Iowa Department of Education’s Workforce Pell webpage.

Governors of each state must approve eligible Workforce Pell Grant programs. Programs that are approved by the Governor will be provided to the U.S. Department of Education for final federal validation.

More information on Workforce Pell Grants as well as other financial aid programs, is available on the Department of Education’s Scholarships and Grants webpage.