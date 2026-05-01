New opportunity to reward educators with dyslexia specialist endorsement

The Iowa Department of Education has launched a new opportunity to support Iowa educators who have recently earned a dyslexia specialist endorsement.

Established through House File 890, the Dyslexia Specialist Endorsement Stipend program offers Iowa educators a one-time stipend of $2,000 for earning this specific endorsement. Educators must be currently employed in an educational institution in Iowa and provide a letter of employment with their application. All eligible educators must have completed the dyslexia specialist endorsement course at Grandview University or the Iowa Reading Research Center at the University of Iowa and have the endorsement listed on their teaching license. Any educator who is currently pursuing but has not fully completed the endorsement course is not eligible for the stipend.

“We want to recognize the individuals who are supporting strong literacy instruction through the completion of their specialty endorsement in dyslexia,” said Wanda Steuri, dyslexia education consultant at the Department. “Literacy is foundational to learning, and with this endorsement, Iowa educators can ensure their students and learners are receiving the high-quality instruction necessary for reading and writing success. We honor and celebrate the educators who have committed their time to earning this endorsement.”

The dyslexia specialist endorsement was first introduced in 2021. It requires an educator to complete 18 semester hours in dyslexia strategies, including areas in dyslexia knowledge, psychology of language and reading, curriculum and instruction, assessment, diagnosis and evaluation and practicum experiences.

Iowa educators with a completed dyslexia specialist endorsement that is listed on their teaching license can apply for the stipend in IowaGrants through June 30. The Dyslexia Specialist Endorsement Stipend program is funded through state appropriations.

Additional details regarding this program can be found on the Department’s Dyslexia webpage. Specific questions about the stipend opportunity or the dyslexia specialist endorsement can be directed to Wanda Steuri at wanda.steuri@iowa.gov.