Applications open for latest round of College and Career Transition Counselor Grants

Iowa community colleges seeking to reduce barriers to career and academic opportunities by providing high school students with postsecondary preparation and career-based services are encouraged to apply for the latest round of College and Career Transition Counselor (CCTC) grants.

CCTCs work directly through community colleges and local high schools to support the transition to postsecondary education and careers by making targeted connections with students and families at crucial points in the college-going process. This is the sixth round of funding the Department has provided to fund these critical positions.

“CCTCs are vital positions that can help high school students and their families with everything from preparation, transition to enrollment and persistence through their postsecondary experience,” said Department education program consultant Karey Hawkins. “CCTCs also provide support during a student’s first year of community college to ensure a successful transition to postsecondary education.”

The CCTCs work closely with students in grades 11 and 12 in partner high schools, throughout the summer after high school graduation and as part of the first-year support system for students coming out of this program at the coordinating community college. The positions are hosted at the community college and partner with at least one school district. This year, more than 60 CCTCs are actively housed in 12 of Iowa’s community colleges, supporting students in more than 100 Iowa high schools.

Awarded by the Bureau of CTE and Postsecondary Readiness, the grants provide community colleges $50,000 in Iowa Department of Education Perkins Reserve Fund support over three years for new CCTC positions..

School districts may also be able to access operational sharing dollars, institutional resources, and federal grant funds to support this position.

More information on CCTCs is available on the Department website, and the grant application is available at IowaGrants.gov and open until June 15.

