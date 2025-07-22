BlackFin Group Launches Select Advisory Program

BlackFin Group

Lenders Now Have Instant Access to Top Mortgage Experts for a Fraction of the Cost

The speed and quality of their advice have consistently exceeded our expectations.” — Andy Woodman, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackFin , the mortgage banking industry’s most trusted consulting and advisory firm, is proud to announce the launch of its SELECT Advisory Program – an innovative solution designed to give mortgage lenders instant access to world-class mortgage expertise advisors without the hefty consulting price tag.Since 2019, BlackFin Group has partnered with Banks, Credit Unions, Independent Mortgage Bankers, HFAs, Vendors, and Brokers to solve their toughest challenges in strategy, sales, marketing, compliance, capital markets, technology, and operations. Now, with the SELECT Advisory Program, that expertise is available on-demand for a simple, affordable annual fee.Keith Kemph, CEO of BlackFin Group highlighted, “It is fair to say I like being a rebel, fighting every day to bring integrity and accessibility back to consulting. Since I first opened the doors at BlackFin, I’ve been committed to doing things differently. Working with my team we are continually developing and delivering meaningful, cutting edge, solutions and consulting services that allows mortgage lenders of all sizes to feel they can come to us and ask for help – without ever feeling like we are trying to live on their P&L by dragging consulting work out. I do think that is why we have gained such a strong national reputation so fast, due to our integrity, affordability, and quality of expert advisory work with the industry’s most respected consulting experts available.”Keith indicated how he continually heard from mortgage lending executives how tired they were of paying thousands of dollars for just a single mortgage advisory consultation on either a compliance issue or on any other myriad of lending challenges. Until now, to avoid those costs, their team would just call their colleagues at other mortgage lenders but that wasn’t really reducing their risk or helping them make the best decision for their team. Instead, they needed an actual consulting expert advisor but the consultant costs makes it prohibitive to get the true help they needed. Now, the SELECT Advisory Program delivers cost-effective, fast, expert answers to a lenders most pressing questions – without risk, repeated contracts, and big invoices.Here are results from real BlackFin Clients: Andy Woodman, Director of Mortgage Lending, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union said, “BlackFin’s Select program was the best fit for our needs... the speed and quality of their advice have consistently exceeded our expectations.” Jeff Toomire, Co-Founder & CEO at Ideal Mortgage, Inc. highlighted, “It is so cost-effective and always on point! I would highly recommend the program to other lenders, banks, and credit unions.”The SELECT Advisory Program has been in beta for the last year and after honing the support process, having great success by delivering proven value on all things mortgage, and recent growing demand– BlackFin is now opening the program up for a national launch. Here are details, for just $5,500 per year, subscribers receive three hours per month of on-call mortgage advisory support covering any topic – from compliance and technology to capital markets and operations. Clients also have the option to try the program for a single month at $1,500.Whether lenders need help navigating complex compliance issues, evaluating new technology, writing an RFP, optimizing capital markets strategies, or accelerating go-live success with a new LOS or POS platform, BlackFin’s team of seasoned experts is only a call away.For more information or to sign up, visit www.blackfin-group.com or email info@blackfin-group.com.About BlackFin GroupSince 2019, BlackFin has been providing peace of mind to the executive teams at Banks, Credit Unions, Investment Firms, Mortgage Bankers, Mortgage Servicers, Housing & Finance Administrations, and Government Agencies. Lending executives say the reason they turn to BlackFin is because of their specialized expertise, knowledge, and decades of hands-on experience in mortgage banking - nobody knows mortgage better than BlackFin. For more information, email info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit https://www.blackfin-group.com

