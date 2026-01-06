SGS enhances Digital Trust capabilities by acquiring Panacea Infosec

Acquisition strengthens SGS's digital trust and payment card security solutions

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS is reinforcing its dedication to digital trust and payment card security solutions through the acquisition of Panacea Infosec – a global leader in information security.Headquartered in India, Panacea Infosec brings over 90 highly skilled InfoSec and cybersecurity professionals who serve clients in India, the US, the Middle East and Africa. The company is renowned for expertise in payment security solutions, supporting the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), as well as cybersecurity, data protection and privacy services.Damien Rousseau, Head of Business Assurance at SGS, said: “Combining Panacea Infosec with our established services amplifies our commitment to providing a rich and diverse digital trust assurance portfolio.“By uniting our global reach and decades of digital trust experience with Panacea Infosec’s deep expertise in cybersecurity and payment security, we are now uniquely positioned to help clients navigate the complexities of digital risk and compliance.“We look forward to enhancing clients’ digital trust and payment card security to create extra peace of mind for them and their customers alike.”Panacea Infosec’s services ensure compliance with global security standards and cover various industries, from banking, insurance and telecoms to IT, business process outsourcing and e-commerce.By integrating Panacea Infosec’s capabilities, SGS strengthens its position in the rapidly expanding payment security and information security assurance markets. This enhanced offering will help clients protect sensitive data, secure transactions and maintain compliance with international standards, fostering confidence in digital transformation.Discover SGS Digital Trust Assurance services, part of its ever-evolving SGS DIGITAL TRUST portfolio of protective solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.