NaturPak Partners With Pritzker Private Capital

Blending long-term strategy with current innovation for sustained competitive resilience.

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturPak , a leading solutions-oriented food manufacturer serving human nutrition, pet nutrition, and ingredient markets, announces that it has entered into a partnership with Pritzker Private Capital (PPC), a Chicago-based, family-backed investment firm with deep experience in food manufacturing and private label.NaturPak will continue to be led by CEO Aaron Jackson and its existing leadership team, whose focus remains on customer collaboration, operational excellence, and innovation. "We were thoughtful and selective about the partner we chose for NaturPak's next phase of growth," says Aaron Jackson. "PPC understands our business, our culture, and what it takes to build a scaled manufacturing platform the right way."Known for partnering with strong management teams and scalable business models, PPC brings deep experience in food manufacturing and private label. Its existing portfolio includes Bardstown Bourbon Company, C.H. Guenther, Monogram Foods, and Sugar Foods. PPC will support NaturPak’s continued growth through targeted investment in operational capabilities, innovation, and strategic expansion across its core markets, reinforcing the platform NaturPak has built as the company enters its next phase.Previously, in 2020, Trivest Partners aligned with NaturPak, supporting the company’s evolution into a scaled, multi-segment manufacturing platform with expanded production capacity, enhanced leadership, and a diversified customer base. "Working with Trivest and our founders helped establish a strong foundation for NaturPak” says Jackson. "We are proud of the progress we’ve made and excited about what lies ahead.”About NaturPakNaturPak is an innovative food manufacturer serving many of the nation’s leading retailers and consumer brands with nutritional foods, human-grade wet pet food, and bone-broth-based ingredients. NaturPak provides robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and fully integrated research and development capabilities that support customers from product concept through commercialization. The company is the largest North American manufacturer utilizing Tetra Recart, a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets. Please visit naturpak.com for more information.

