NaturPak Nominated for Manufacturer of the Year

A year of expediated growth and strategic partnerships produces another win for Wisconsin's innovative food manufacturer.

We are at the forefront of a revolution in bone broth manufacturing, supporting leading brands through co-manufacturing, and the business environment WMC has created allows us to flourish,” — Aaron Jackson, NaturPak CEO

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturPak , a leading solutions-oriented food manufacturer serving human nutrition, pet nutrition, and ingredient markets, is nominated as a finalist for the 37th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards ( MOTY ), to be announced at a black-tie gala on February 19 at Milwaukee's iconic The Pfister Hotel.The MOTY program, sponsored by Baker Tilly, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce ( WMC ), recognizes the state’s top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for innovations, philanthropy, technological advances, commitment to customer satisfaction, and the quality jobs they create.Selection as a MOTY finalist comes at the heels of another major coup for the Janesville-based company: NaturPak has just announced a partnership with Pritzker Private Capital which will support its continued growth through targeted investment in operational capabilities, innovation, and strategic expansion across its core markets, reinforcing the platform NaturPak has built as the company enters its next phase, one which places its collagen-rich, bone-broth brewing capabilities, and packaging technology, front and center."NaturPak's vision is clear. We are at the forefront of a revolution in bone broth manufacturing, supporting leading brands through our co-manufacturing capabilities, and the business environment WMC has created does not only allow us to succeed, it has, and it will, allow us to flourish," says Aaron Jackson, CEO of NaturPak. "We are proud of our work and we are proud to be working in Wisconsin."The MOTY program highlights manufacturing as the state’s top industry, employing one in six Wisconsin workers and generating $73.7 billion in economic output each year. The finalists represent the diversity and power of Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry and its wide-reaching impact."We are one of the few companies in our industry producing and packaging bone broth in the United States, and the framework for which WMC has advocated allows us this privileged distinction," says Jackson.This year, the MOTY program organizers have launched a Spotlight Award track to recognize specialized excellence in a specific benchmark. NaturPak is a finalist for Excellence in Product & Process Innovation.About NaturPakNaturPak is an innovative food manufacturer serving many of the nation’s leading retailers and consumer brands with nutritional foods, human-grade wet pet food, and bone-broth-based ingredients. NaturPak provides robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and fully integrated research and development capabilities that support customers from product concept through commercialization. The company is the largest North American manufacturer utilizing Tetra Recart, a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets. Please visit naturpak.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.