NaturPak to Debut Ingredients Division at IFT FIRST in Chicago

NaturPak will showcase their new premium ingredients line for the first time at IFT FIRST 2025.

Our ingredients division deepens our pledge to our partners, so they can deliver on consumers' expectations and deliver a product that is innovatively packaged with a clear value proposition.” — Aaron Jackson, NaturPak CEO

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturPak, an industry leader in food ingredient production and shelf stable foods manufacturing, will be exhibiting at IFT FIRST 2025 in Chicago from July 13 to 16, where they will be featuring three components of their ingredients division premium animal fats , including beef tallow, chicken, and turkey, frozen bone broth concentrate, and powdered bone broth concentrate, all of which support natural, organic, grass-fed, and free-range claims, and which are also produced and sustainably packaged at NaturPak's own facilities in the American Midwest.Located at S4260, NaturPak has outfitted their booth with a dynamic team of experts, prepared to evaluate supplier's needs and provide on-the-spot solutions for conception to commercialization of ideas, including co-manufacturing, co-packing, research and development, and Tetra Recart , as well as robust methods for improving and advancing new products, sourcing, formulation, and fulfillment and storage."NaturPak is known for our focus on supplying partner brands and manufacturers with the most expansive menu of nutrition and processing selections available," says Aaron Jackson, NaturPak's CEO, who will be in attendance to meet with suppliers at IFT FIRST. "The addition of an ingredients division deepens our pledge to our partners, so they can deliver on consumers' expectations, and deliver a visually-appealing, great-tasting product that is innovatively packaged with a clear value proposition."IFT FIRST attendees can stop by Booth S4260, near the Startup Pavilion, to speak with the NaturPak team or make an appointment by e-mailing Mike Jewett at mike.jewett@naturpak.com.About NaturPakNaturPak is a leading producer of bone broth and the world's largest co-packer exclusively using the Tetra Recart packaging format. They provide robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and research and development capabilities. Tetra Recart is a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets and is a sustainable alternative to cans, pouches, and jars. Please visit naturpak.com for more information.

