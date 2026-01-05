TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Freedom 250 Fireworks

On Monday, January 5, 2026, the Illumination of America: Washington Monument Lighting and Freedom 250 Fireworks will take place on the National Mall. In support of this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Monday, January 5, 2026, the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from approximately 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 17th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

Westbound 395 – no traffic toward Maine Avenue/Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 12th Street, NW (westbound traffic will be restricted)

Constitution Avenue from 12th Street to 23rd Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 20th Street to 18th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to New York Avenue, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 7th Street to 14th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

###