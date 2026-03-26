MPD Arrests Suspect in Benning Road Shootings

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in two shootings that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, at approximately 9:02 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 26032739

On Saturday, March 14, 2026, at approximately 8:43 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. During the argument, the suspect brandished a handgun, shot the victim, and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 26033698

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 22-year-old Omar James, of Southeast, DC. James has been charged with two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

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