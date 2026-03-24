MPD Makes Two Arrests in Shooting of U.S. Park Police Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that injured a member of the United States Park Police in Southeast, DC.

On Monday, March 23, 2026, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a member of the United States Park Police (USPP) was inside of an unmarked vehicle in the 5000 block of Queens Stroll Place, Southeast, while investigating an offense that occurred in USPP jurisdiction. Two armed male suspects approached the officer’s vehicle and fired multiple shots at the vehicle as it drove away. The officer was able to drive away to escape the gunfire and was located in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast.

The injured officer was transported by USPP’s aviation unit to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The officer has since been discharged from the hospital.

On Monday, March 23, 2026, 21-year-old Darren Foster of Southeast, DC was located and stopped shortly after the shooting.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, officers located the second suspect, 22-year-old Asheile Foster of Southeast, DC. Both suspects were arrested and charged with Assault on a Federal Police Officer (Gun).

This case is being investigated by detectives from MPD’s NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with detectives from the USPP.

MPD would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their continued partnership and their assistance with this case.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411.

CCN: 26038223

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