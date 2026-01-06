Life saving phone calls activated for extreme heat

Release date: 06/01/26

Funded by the State Government’s Department of Human Services, the Australian Red Cross TeleRedi service is activated during extreme heat events, offering reassurance and rapid support when it is needed most.

It’s not too late to register for the free welfare checks this summer. Specially trained volunteers contact registered clients by phone, and if a call is not answered or a person appears unwell or distressed, established emergency procedures are triggered to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

The service is designed to support people who may be more vulnerable during extreme heat, including those who live alone, older people, people with disability, individuals experiencing mental illness, those recovering from illness or injury, and people with ongoing health conditions.

Anyone at risk from extreme heat, or family members and friends acting on their behalf, is encouraged to register as soon as possible. People who are already registered are also reminded to check that their contact details remain current by contacting Australian Red Cross.

Get registered: Anyone at risk from extreme heat, or family members and friends acting on their behalf, is encouraged to register for Australian Red Cross TeleRedi by phone 1800 188 071 or email telecrossredi@redcross.org.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

Extreme heat can be dangerous, particularly for people who are isolated or living with health conditions, and the Government is encouraging those at risk, or their loved ones, to enrol in TeleRedi before temperatures rise.

TeleRedi provides reassurance that someone will make contact and organise help if a person is struggling to cope.

These welfare checks not only provide vital support, they also offer practical reminders about staying cool, hydrated and safe during dangerous conditions.

Attributed to Australian Red Cross Senior Aged Care Manager, Peta Page

Extreme heat can be dangerous, not just uncomfortable.

TeleRedi is about more than information, it’s about connection and care when people need it most.

Our Australian Red Cross volunteers provide free phone support to check in on wellbeing, share practical safety advice, and link people to help if needed.

For older Australians, those living alone, managing health conditions, or anyone feeling vulnerable during heatwaves, TeleRedi helps keep communities safe.

Australian Red Cross tips for coping with extreme heat

Get in the know: Visit www.redcross.org.au/extremeheat and gain tips for developing a heatwave preparedness plan.

Get organised: Plan ahead to make sure you have enough supplies, such as food, water and any medication required – including having a plan for any pets or animals during a heat event.

Get packing: Consider what essentials you may need to keep yourself and your space cool including water, fans, spray bottles- as well as a cooler bag for any food or medication that might be impacted during a power outage.

Get connected: Build support networks with neighbours, family, and friends, plan for heatwave safety together. Plan who you may need to check in on during a heat event.

CODE RED Tier 1

Additionally, extra support is available through homelessness services for Tuesday 6, Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 January (inclusive) in response to forecast extreme heat.

While normal operations continue, services may increase operational hours, staffing, street outreach and awareness of existing supports.

The South Australian Government provides funding that local services can access for additional assistance, with responses tailored to local conditions and service capacity.

Availability of supports will vary by region—people are encouraged to contact Homeless Connect SA on 1800 003 308 (24/7) for information on services in their area.