The Flexi Group doubles down on Penang, bringing the Hive to Malaysia.

The Flexi Group, Asia’s leading flexible workspace provider & operator of Common Ground, expands its presence in Penang, with the launch of the Hive Seafront.

This new location in George Town marks the first 'the Hive' brand in the city and is The Flexi Group’s second location on the island. The opening reinforces The Flexi Group's strong multi-brand strategy, with both 'the Hive' and 'Common Ground' operating as key brands under its umbrella, complementing the 17 existing Common Ground locations across Malaysia.

The Hive Seafront, a 15,000 sqft coworking space for up to 250 members, occupies a historic 1920s building on Jln Sultan Ahmad Shah, situated alongside Penang Club, the Homestead and Runnymede Hotel. The design merges the brand’s philosophy with local Peranakan heritage influence, offering a modern workspace that combines high-end hospitality, cultural identity, and enterprise functionality.

The coworking space harmoniously combines productivity and well-being, featuring six state-of-the-art meeting rooms, premium refreshments and an upscale yet welcoming lounge area. The sunlit social hub, complete with integrated indoor gardens, provides an inspiring atmosphere. Strategically located with direct access to the Penang coast, the environment is meticulously designed to inspire creativity and elevate professional performance.

“I am delighted to expand our portfolio in Malaysia with the launch of the Hive Seafront in Penang. The Hive is a boutique coworking space that is rooted in creativity and warmth and its design inspires connection and productivity. This marks the start of our multi-brand journey in Malaysia, and we expect to continue its expansion across key cities in 2026 and beyond.” said Chris Edwards, Group CEO at The Flexi Group.

The Hive's coworking space is thoughtfully crafted to serve as a 'second home,' embodying the brand's commitment to fostering comfort and community. The inviting atmosphere, enhanced by classic Peranakan-tiles integrated within the space imparts a rich, artisanal quality. Each design element, from the intricate Peranakan tiles to the lush greenery, transforms the space into a vibrant hub for productivity and connection. This dynamic space is fully activated by curated events that inspire members and guests to engage and collaborate through shared experiences.

The sea-facing coworking space is now an integral landmark in George Town's Central Business District. Towering skyscrapers, sleek office blocks, and high-rise apartments stand alongside preserved colonial-era mansions, reflecting George Town's remarkable evolution from a British colonial outpost to a vibrant Malaysian metropolis. This blend of modern and historical architecture embodies the Hive's commitment to providing an innovative and thriving environment where members can excel and connect.

Located for convenience, the Hive Seafront boasts a distinctive atmosphere enhanced by modern amenities and a prime location in close proximity to essential services. Dining options abound within a 10-minute radius, including the landmark Ocean Green Restaurant, Base, next door and Menara Baustead across the road. PG Cafe, New World Park and Maple Palace to name a few. Commuting is easy, with a bus station 3 minutes away offering routes to Komtar, the island's central interchange. Key medical facilities, Gleneagles and the General Hospital, are 5-8 minutes away.

About the Hive

Creating beautiful workspaces and hosting best-in-class events since 2012, the Hive is one of Asia Pacific’s widest, boutique workspace networks, carrying 20 locations in 7 countries. Founded in Hong Kong and a part of The Flexi Group coworking spaces, it aims to deliver the ultimate networking and work spaces. The Hive has formed a creative community to inspire members to build deep, lasting connections, whatever their industry, role, or location.

About The Flexi Group

Founded in 2022 following the merger of three globally renowned coworking brands, The Flexi Group is a rapidly expanding collection of leading flexible workspace operators in Asia. Spread across 8 countries in 11 cities, and with over 25 years of collective experience in designing, operating, and scaling workspaces, we are one of the region's largest operators with over 45 locations.

