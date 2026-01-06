The Flexi Group acquires operator and launches Common Ground brand in Singapore

Common Ground Beach Road Meeting Room Chris Edwards, Group CEO at The Flexi Group.

The Flexi Group expands in Singapore. This marks the group's 5th site, joining 4 existing Hive locations.

SINGAPORE, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flexi Group, a leading workspace provider in Asia Pacific, announces the acquisition of K Centre workspace in Singapore, which has been rebranded to Common Ground. This is the group's 5th workspace location in Singapore with the Hive operating four sites across the city.

This marks the first Common Ground location in Singapore and expands upon The Flexi Group’s multi-brand expansion strategy across the region. Common Ground is Malaysia’s leading flexible workspace provider and a core brand under The Flexi Group umbrella. Common Ground Beach Road, located at Level 36 of The Gateway East building, is positioned as a premier flexible workspace and events hub, meticulously designed to redefine modern workspaces through a seamless blend of modernity, cultural identity, and enterprise-grade functionality.

The new location occupies approximately 12,110 square feet on the 36th floor of The Gateway East, a landmark skyscraper complex instantly recognizable by its distinctive design by renowned architect I.M. Pei. This sophisticated setting provides members with superb office spaces and breathtaking ocean views, offering an aspirational backdrop for businesses. The facility is equipped with 270 high-quality workstations, alongside private offices, meeting rooms, and collaborative areas designed to foster creativity and high productivity.

“I am very happy to announce the acquisition of another operator in Singapore, and the launch of a new brand in a key market. Expanding our brands into new countries allows us to introduce our unique portfolio of workspaces to even more businesses across the region. Singapore is an important city for us and for our members, and each new location we open here strengthens the ecosystem we’re building. Most importantly, it enhances the value we offer to our members, giving them greater flexibility, connectivity, and access to thriving communities wherever they choose to work around Asia..”-- Chris Edwards, Group CEO at The Flexi Group.

Common Ground's strategic location, at the intersection of the Marina Bay CBD and Bugis commercial center, ensures high accessibility. It is within comfortable walking distance of multiple MRT stations: Bugis (Green/Blue Line), Nicoll Highway (Yellow Line), and Promenade (Blue/Yellow Line). Members can enjoy unobstructed sea views framed by the iconic Singapore Flyer, with the venue strategically positioned between Singapore’s rich cultural heritage and its modern commercial hub. The venue is strategically located between Singapore's cultural heritage (Haji Lane) and its modern commercial hub, with Suntec City and Marina Bay moments away.

Common Ground's successful Singapore expansion, driven by its parent, The Flexi Group, highlights its position as one of Asia’s top workspace providers. The flexible workspace leader continues to pioneer an asset-light partnership model across APAC, collaborating with landlords via joint ventures instead of traditional rental agreements. This scalable, sustainable strategy underpins the Group's rapid regional growth, cementing its role as a leading operator in the future of work across APAC.

About Common Ground

Common Ground, founded in 2017 under The Flexi Group, is Malaysia's leading coworking space provider with locations across Southeast Asia, including Thailand and the Philippines. It offers stylish workspaces, including hot desks, private offices, meeting rooms, and event spaces, catering to startups, SMEs, freelancers, and enterprise teams. The spaces are complemented by lifestyle amenities like fitness partnerships and networking events.

For more information please visit https://www.commonground.work, or reach out to info@commonground.work / +65 6585 3363 (Common Ground Beach Road).

About The Flexi Group

The Flexi Group is a rapidly expanding collection of Asia's leading flexible workspace operators, formed in 2022 through the merger of three globally renowned coworking brands: the Hive, Common Ground, and The Cluster. With 4 locations of the Hive and 1 Common Ground in Singapore, The Flexi Group is one of the region's largest operators, boasting over 45 locations across 11 cities in 8 countries. Each of the three unique brands caters to businesses with distinct personalities and needs.

Please visit https://www.theflexigroup.com for more information.

